‘Today’s’ show host Matt Lauer fired from NBC for sexual misconduct

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 29, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
He was fired after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour.
“In the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement. (Photo: AP)
New York: NBC News fired popular "Today" show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

"While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

Representatives for Lauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fellow 'Today' co-host Al Roker briefly acknowledged the termination on air, stating that "we're dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it."

US President Donald Trump took to a series of scathing tweets, indicating NBC News circulated ‘fake news’ and asking for other NBC News executives to be investigated.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump tweeted.

He further went on to question why MSNBC President Phil Griffin's contract had not been terminated.

 “So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” he tweeted.

Tags: today show, matt lauer, #metoo, harvey weinstein scandal
Location: United States, New York, New York




