Days after student’s death, Indian youth shot dead in US robbery

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Sandeep Singh was shot in the stomach during a robbery reported on Sunday in the Jackson city.
A group of men who investigators believe are responsible for a string of robberies could be connected to a fatal shooting, Jackson police officials said Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)
New York: A 21-year-old Indian man has been shot dead in front of his house during a robbery in the US state of Mississippi, according to a media report, days after another Indian student was killed by four armed robbers.

Sandeep Singh was shot in the stomach during a robbery reported on Sunday in the Jackson city, Mississippi, police was quoted as saying by WAPT, an ABC-affiliated television station.

A group of men who investigators believe are responsible for a string of robberies could be connected to a fatal shooting, Jackson police officials said Tuesday.

Mr Singh, and two other men were standing outside their house when a man in a mask and a hoodie walked up to them, police said.

The robber took money and cellphones from them. As the robber ran away, he fired shots at the victims and one of the bullets hit Mr Singh, police said.

Mr Singh was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died on Monday, police said. His death is the city's 58th homicide for the year, the report said.

Mr Singh, had gone to the US around four years ago on a tourist visa and later got a work permit there. He was from Jalandhar.

The shooter is described as wearing a gray hooded shirt and was armed with a 9 mm pistol, police said.

The gunman could be one of a group of armed men believed to be responsible for recent armed robberies of businesses and individuals throughout the northwest Jackson area, police said.

"In an attempt to conceal their identities, they have their faces covered with bandannas and/or masks. The suspects have also been observed wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves," Commander Tyree Jones said in a news release.

This is second such incident of killing of an Indian youth in the US in the past two weeks.

On November 16, a 21-year-old Indian student was shot dead allegedly by four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, at a grocery store in the US state of California.

