Hillary Clinton loses presidential vote recount in Michigan

Published Nov 29, 2016, 8:48 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 8:48 am IST
Trump's victory gives the Republican Trump 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232.
 Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Washington, United States:  Michigan on Monday declared President-elect Donald Trump the winner over Hillary Clinton in its razor-thin contest, officially placing the state's 16 electoral votes in Trump's column three weeks after the election.

"Trump leads Clinton by 10,704 votes" after certification by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said in a statement.

Trump's victory in the northern state gives the Republican Trump 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232. Michigan was the final state to certify the presidential outcome.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein is expected to seek a recount in Michigan, as she has done in Wisconsin. She has until Wednesday to file her request.

Such requests are not automatically granted, and Trump would have seven days in which to object to the recount request, potentially pushing the process toward mid-December.

The Electoral College, whose members officially vote according to statewide results from the election, meets on December 19 to cast its votes for president.

