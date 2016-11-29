World, America

Hijab-clad US university student struck in face with glass bottle

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 6:05 pm IST
19-yr-old Nasro Hassan was wearing a head scarf when she was hit in the face with a glass bottle in broad daylight on Nov 15.
The incident comes amid a slew of intimidation and assault cases that have been reported across the country against hijab-clad women post election. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The incident comes amid a slew of intimidation and assault cases that have been reported across the country against hijab-clad women post election. (Photo: Representational Image)

San Francisco: A Hijab-clad Muslim student was allegedly struck in the face with a glass bottle in broad daylight at a university campus in the US, the latest in a series of hate incidents in which headscarf-wearing women have been targeted following Donald Trump's win.

The Council on American Islamic Relations has offered a reward of USD 5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever assaulted Nasro Hassan, a 19-year- old a Somali American student, on the campus of the University of Washington, Seattle.

Hassan was wearing a head scarf when she was hit in the face with a glass bottle. The attack happened in broad daylight on November 15.

"The incident, which possibly fits a pattern of hate attacks against American Muslim women locally and nationwide, has caused a wave on concern on campus for their own security," Arsalan Bukhair, executive director of CAIR of Washington, was quoted as saying as Seattle Post- Intelligencer. The student suffered bruises on her face and a concussion.

Mina Sultana, co-president of the Muslim Student Association at the University of Washington (UW), said the assault has increased concerns about the safety.

"Since the incident fear about personal safety has increased significantly among Muslim students on campus," she said.

Students and leaders are especially concerned because they say UW police failed to notify the campus community about the assault. The department says it followed federal criteria about informing students of criminal activity on campus.

Major Steve Rittereiser of the UW police was quoted as saying, "This particular situation didn't fit that criteria. It's listed as an assault case, and an assault case general doesn't get that type of notification."

Ayn S Dietrich, spokeswoman for the FBI's Seattle office, said the agency was aware of the incident but would "defer to the investigation by the primary responding agency, and maintain communication should our partners develop information that suggests a federal crime was committed."

The incident comes amid a slew of intimidation and assault cases that have been reported across the country against hijab-clad women post election.

Earlier this month, a hijab-clad woman was allegedly accosted at a US store by another customer who called her a "terrorist" and told her to "get out" of the country.

Also, a Muslim student's hijab was allegedly ripped off and her hair pulled down by a classmate at a school in Minnesota.

In another incident, a Muslim student of Michigan University was approached by an unidentified man who yelled at her and threatened to set her on fire if she did not remove her hijab.

Tags: hijab, us university, muslim student

Lifestyle Gallery

The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kamala Harris a potential presidential candidate for 2020: US daily

California's Attorney General, Kamala Harris (Photo: AP)

Controversial ex-CIA chief David Petraeus could be next US Secretary of State

Former CIA head David Petraeus (Photo: AP)

Hillary Clinton loses presidential vote recount in Michigan

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Ohio university attacker who injured 11 was Somali immigrant: police

Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife. (Photo: AP)

Tens of thousands of Cubans pay last respects to Fidel Castro

Mourners hold pictures of Fidel Castro as they wait to pay their last respects to the late leader at Revolution Plaza in Havana. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham