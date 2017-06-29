World, America

US Labour Secy calls to increase salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 80,000

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Senator Richard Durbin claimed that more than half the H-1B visas go to two major outsourcing companies in India.
Congress has not updated that $60,000 threshold over time, said US Labour Secretary (Photo: File)
 Congress has not updated that $60,000 threshold over time, said US Labour Secretary (Photo: File)

Washington: US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta has called for increasing the minimum salary of foreign workers on H-1B visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT firms, from the existing $60,000 to at least $80,000.

Acosta told a Congressional panel that it would address to a large extent the problem of replacement of American workers by foreign workers coming to the US on H-1B visas.

“Congress has not updated that $60,000 threshold over time. If Congress were to update that simply for inflation, it would bring it up to well over $80,000 and many if not most of the situations like you have identified, would be eliminated because they would be below that $60,000 threshold,” Acosta told members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labour, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.

“And so perhaps when that was enacted way back one, that was appropriate threshold, but I would encourage the Senator to look at that issue because I can’t imagine how one explains to the American worker that they have to train their foreign replacement and it has happened again and again and again,” Acosta said responding to a question from Senator Richard Durbin.

Durbin mentioned the name of a pharmaceutical company in Chicago that told 150 of its IT workers, who had been with them for years, that there were being terminated.

“They were terminated as long would get an extra benefit for their termination of one month of pay for every year of work if they agree to two things. First, they don’t say anything publicly about being fired. Secondly, they train their replacements. The replacements were H-1B visa holders from India,” Durbin alleged.

He claimed that more than half the H-1B visas go to two major outsourcing companies in India.

Tags: us labour secretary, alexander acosta, foreign workers, h-1b visas
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
 

Priyanka Chopra looks smokin’ hot in an all-black oversized attire!

Priyanka Chopra in New York at the premiere of the show- 'The Defiant Ones.' (Pic: Instagram/priyankachoprafanslub)
 

2.0: Hot air balloons fly all over Hollywood, no pics of Akshay-Rajini on them

100-foot-tall hot air balloons being released at Hollywood park, in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
 

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Aishwarya receive invitation to be Oscar members

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and others from Bollywood receive invitation to be Oscar members.
 

Manoj Tiwary opens up on his fight with Gautam Gambhir during Ranji Trophy 2015

It was reported that Gautam Gambhir had spoken against former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and Bengalis and that did not go down too well with Manoj Tiwary. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Samsung unveils its own dual-camera sensor at MWC Shanghai

With this sensor, it seems that Samsung is not joining the race for higher zooming capabilities, like most of its competitors in the market and has instead focussed on what actually matters to the user – a bright and clear photograph. (Photo: Android Authority)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Donald Trump appoints Indian-American as US Ambassador to Peru

Previously, Urs served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs and Chief US Government Aviation Negotiator at the Department of State from November 2010 until June 2014. (Photo: Twitter)

US: 26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death by cousin

Lovedeep admitted to police that he fatally stabbed his cousin and roommate Sharanjit. (Photo: Representational/File)

Will not flinch from building nuclear forces despite sanctions: N Korea to US

Kim said the Trump administration is pursuing an outdated 'hostile policy' toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is North Korea's official name. (Photo: AP)

Prove ‘close ties’: US sets visa criteria for applicants from 6 Muslim nations

Senior officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security are finalising criteria that visitors from six mostly Muslim must meet to avoid the Trump administration's revived travel ban. (Photo: AP)

US sets enhanced airline security measures to avoid laptop ban

The decision not to impose new restrictions on laptops is a boost to US airlines, which have worried that an expansion of the ban to Europe or other locations could cause significant logistical problems and deter some travel. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham