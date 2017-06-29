World, America

DC: US woman raped by 2 men to teach ‘lesson about dating black men’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 29, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
The victim escaped from the room after her perpetrators had left the room and was found by the police, ‘limping and bleeding’.
They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse. (Photo: File/Representational)
 They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse. (Photo: File/Representational)

Clermont: A woman in the United States was raped by two men on June 22 while third man stood guard outside the room, to teach her a lesson about dating black men.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the men, 27-year-old Justin Akeen Fedrick and 26-year-old Keon Dellshai Gordon, carried out the crime while 32-year-old Rodney Cooper kept watch outside the door at a place in Clermont, Florida.

Police said the victim was with her friends at a house when Cooper shoved her into a room with other two suspects to ‘teach her a lesson about dating black men’. They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse.

The victim escaped from the room after her perpetrators had left the room and was found by the police, ‘limping and bleeding’.

Fedrick and Gordon have not been found but Cooper was arrested on a kidnapping charge and was held on a $50,000 bond. Police said warrants for the arrest of the two men, who are armed.

Tags: us woman, rape, sexual assault
Location: United States, Florida

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in gym as Virat Kohli’s India face Windies in 3rd ODI

The Indian team decided to work out in the gym as they took a break from the nets session, ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Friday. (Photo: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)
 

One day to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Video: Alastair Cook pulls off no-look blinder catch to save reporter from nasty hit

In a marvellous exhibition of catching however, Alastair Cook stuck his hand out in front of the reporter’s face, and caught the ball. (Photo: AP)
 

Pawan Negi: From Indian Premier League riches to Delhi University admission denial

Pawan Negi, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping Rs. 8.5 crores in the Indian Premier League in 2016, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
 

John McEnroe regrets 'no. 700 on men's tour' remark against Serena Williams

The stir came after John McEnroe called the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams the "best female player ever – no question". But when he was asked why not the best player ever, he put her around 700 compared to men, adding, "if she had to just play the circuit – the men's circuit – that would be an entirely different story". (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Labour Secy calls to increase salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 80,000

Congress has not updated that $60,000 threshold over time, said US Labour Secretary (Photo: File)

US: Donald Trump appoints Indian-American as US Ambassador to Peru

Previously, Urs served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs and Chief US Government Aviation Negotiator at the Department of State from November 2010 until June 2014. (Photo: Twitter)

US: 26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death by cousin

Lovedeep admitted to police that he fatally stabbed his cousin and roommate Sharanjit. (Photo: Representational/File)

Will not flinch from building nuclear forces despite sanctions: N Korea to US

Kim said the Trump administration is pursuing an outdated 'hostile policy' toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which is North Korea's official name. (Photo: AP)

Prove ‘close ties’: US sets visa criteria for applicants from 6 Muslim nations

Senior officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security are finalising criteria that visitors from six mostly Muslim must meet to avoid the Trump administration's revived travel ban. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham