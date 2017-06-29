DC: US woman raped by 2 men to teach ‘lesson about dating black men’

They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse. (Photo: File/Representational)

Clermont: A woman in the United States was raped by two men on June 22 while third man stood guard outside the room, to teach her a lesson about dating black men.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the men, 27-year-old Justin Akeen Fedrick and 26-year-old Keon Dellshai Gordon, carried out the crime while 32-year-old Rodney Cooper kept watch outside the door at a place in Clermont, Florida.

Police said the victim was with her friends at a house when Cooper shoved her into a room with other two suspects to ‘teach her a lesson about dating black men’. They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse.

The victim escaped from the room after her perpetrators had left the room and was found by the police, ‘limping and bleeding’.

Fedrick and Gordon have not been found but Cooper was arrested on a kidnapping charge and was held on a $50,000 bond. Police said warrants for the arrest of the two men, who are armed.