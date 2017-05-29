World, America

Pak terror groups pose threat to US interests in Afghan, India: Dan Coats

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
"Afghan security forces' performance will probably worsen due to a combination of Taliban operations, Dan Coats warned.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (Photo: AP)
 Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (Photo: AP)

 Washington: The intelligence community in the United States is believed to have informed the US Congress that Pakistan has by and large failed to curb militants and terrorists operating from its soil.

It added that because of this failure, "these (terror) groups will (continue to) present a sustained threat to American interests in the region, and continue to plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan.

According to the Dawn, during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan and the ongoing war against terror elements there, the intelligence chiefs reportedly gave a candid assessment of the situation in war-torn Afghanistan to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A transcript, released this weekend, shows that though much of the debate focused on Pakistan, there was a concern expressed that despite increased military efforts to defeat the Taliban, these militants would continue to make gains, especially in the rural areas of Afghanistan.

"Afghan security forces' performance will probably worsen due to a combination of Taliban operations, combat casualties, desertions, poor logistics support and weak leadership," warned National Intelligence Director Dan Coats. Coats leads a team of more than a dozen spy agencies, including the CIA and FBI.

Illinois Republican Senator Joni Kay Ernst asked the intelligence chiefs to spell out the measures that Washington would like Kabul's neighbours to take to help stabilise the region.

"I think certainly an evaluation of how we work with Pakistan to address the situation of the harbouring of terrorist groups would be essential to a strategy that affects Afghanistan," Coats replied.

"Because that is potentially a very disrupting situation, putting our own troops at risk and undermining the strategy of dealing with the Taliban and local groups that are trying to undermine the (Afghan) government. So it's a very clear link that I think would have to be addressed in conjunction with whatever's done in Afghanistan."

"Besides more troops, which I anticipate might be part of the plan that we see, we need to implement a different strategy on the ground in Afghanistan?" Senator Ernst asked Defence Intelligence director Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart

"We've got to get a couple of things. One, very clear that Afghanistan's security and stability is in the interest of all of the parties in the region and does not pose a risk to Pakistan," Lt. Gen. Stewart replied.

"We've got to convince Pakistan that if they're harbouring any of the Haqqani network members that it is not in their interest to continue to host the Haqqani network."

Lt, Gen. Stewart also urged the Trump administration to work with Afghanistan's neighbours to go after the 20 terrorist organisations that were still active in the region.

"They undermine not just Afghanistan, not just Pakistan, but all of the region," he added.

Lt. Gen. Stewart also suggested "pushing" Pakistan to do more against the Haqqani network and urged US policymakers to "separate the Taliban from the Pashtun", because Pakistan wanted a Pashtun-dominated Afghanistan.

"So we've got to get the conversation going again with Pakistan about their role in not harbouring any of these terrorists, helping to stabilise Afghanistan and, I think, maybe, we'll have some progress," he said.

Lt. Gen. Stewart said he believed Pakistan still had some influence in bringing Taliban to the table. "So we've got to get them to think about reconciliation, that the status quo is not in their best interest," he said.

The intelligence chiefs also flagged the issue of Pakistan's concern over India's influence in Afghanistan, and cautioned that the latter could look to China to offset this perceived imbalance in regional geo-politics and end its so-called global isolation.

"They view all of the challenges through the lens of an Indian threat to the state of Pakistan. So they hold in reserve terrorist organisations. so that - if Afghanistan leans towards India, they will no longer be supportive of an idea of a stable and secure Afghanistan that could undermine Pakistan interests," he said.

Tags: us congress, intelligence community, taliban
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google’s AlphaGo matures to help scientists after beating humans in board games

With AlphaGo, DeepMind has shown that a set of codes has become smart enough to do what they were meant to in the first place – assist humans in their complex work.
 

Here's why WhatsApp is good for you

(Representational image)
 

Chennai model Gaanam Nair missing, online search gets national attention

Gaanam Nair.
 

Greek village's unique genetic makeup protects them against deadly heart diseases

The isolated Greek villages of Zoniana and Anogia live longer lives because of their unique genetic makeup. (Photo: Pinterest)
 

Brazilian musicians seek resignation of prez, call for elections through concert

A man poses for the photo with his face covered with money and by a sign that reads in Portuguese 'Temer Out'. (Photo: AP)
 

New malware hits millions of Android devices, infected apps removed by Google

The malware “Judy” is an auto-clicking adware which help companies boost their revenues.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico selects first female Indian president candidate

(Photo: AFP/Representational)

Brazilian musicians seek resignation of prez, call for elections through concert

A man poses for the photo with his face covered with money and by a sign that reads in Portuguese 'Temer Out'. (Photo: AP)

Philippines' Duterte vows to ignore Supreme Court on martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AP)

Jared Kushner ties to Russia questioned as Trump blasts media lies

US Presdient Donald Trump'sson-in-law Jared Kushner (File Photo)

'I ain't fit to live': US gunman who killed 8 people in Mississippi regrets act

Undated photo provided by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation shows suspect Willie Corey Godbolt in connection with several fatal shootings Saturday (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham