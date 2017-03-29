World, America

Video: Peruvian flight catches fire; passengers escape miraculously

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
The spokesperson of the airlines, Alberto Lopez, told mediapersons that the plane caught fire after when it was on the ground.
The video also shows thick plumes of black smoke above the 737. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video also shows thick plumes of black smoke above the 737. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lima: Almost 141 passengers on board Peruvian Airlines flights miraculously escaped after the plane caught fire mid-air and skid off the runway in the Andes.

A video of the incident, showing how all onboard passengers from Peruvian Airlines Boeing 737 were taken out of the plane that was on fire, went viral on social media, according to a report in Daily Mail.

The fire fighters worked desperately to put out the blaze at the back of the aircraft to let the passengers escape. The video also shows thick plumes of black smoke above the 737.

“Miraculously, all 141 people on board the plane escaped without 'considerable injuries',” the airlines said in a statement. “The aircraft turned on the right side, skidding off the runway... the high professionalism of our cabin crew prevented a major incident,” it added.

The spokesperson of the airlines, Alberto Lopez, told mediapersons that the plane caught fire after when it was on the ground. “The exact cause of fire will be explained once the investigation has been completed,” he added.

However, Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communication has said the aircraft caught fire as a consequence of a 'forced landing'.

Tags: peruvian airlines, peruvian ministry of transport
Location: Peru, Lima, Lima

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Weird creature with two heads, three eyes takes over the internet

It turned out to be a rare species (Photo: Facebook)
 

I voted for you, please ban triple talaq, pregnant Muslim woman tells Modi

Shagufta has also sent a copy of the letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Video: Missing Indonesian man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach

It seems he was attacked from behind (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here are things that men and women hate most about sex

Threesomes and anal sex figured on the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Gambhir defend Virat Kohli, rubbish Brad Hodge’s IPL claims

Virat Kohli missed the fourth and final Test against Australia at Dharamsala due to an injury. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's budget proposal dumb, foreign aid cut inhumane: Ro Khanna

President Donald Trump

US court dismisses case against H-1B lottery system

Attorney Brent Renison said the court did not say the lottery was the best way to distribute visas, only a permissible way. (Photo: Representational/File)

Environmental groups vowing to fight Trump climate actions

US President Donald Trump.

US judge to hear arguments on longer block to travel ban

President Donald Trump

IATA criticises US, UK electronics bans on flights, says it’s not long term solution

Kuwaiti social media activist Thamer al-Dakheel Bourashed puts his laptop inside his suitcase at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City before boarding a flight to the United States on March 23, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham