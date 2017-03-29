 LIVE !  :  In a short while from now, Samsung will be unveiling their flagship Galaxy series. Live: Samsung all set to globally unveil the flagship Galaxy S8 series
 
World, America

UK: Baby girl attacked by Indian-origin father, loses eyesight

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 7:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Horrified neighbours had reported a woman, believed to be the children's mother, rushing out of the home screaming.
The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack.
 The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack.

London: A one-year-old baby girl allegedly attacked with a hammer by her Indian-origin father in London recently has lost her eyesight and can hear only partially.

Bidhya Sagar Das was charged with the brutal murder of her twin brother, Gabriel, and her own attempted murder at a court in London earlier this month.

The 33-year-old was arrested after Scotland Yard launched a manhunt for him on finding the two children in a critical condition in a flat in Hackney area of north-east London on March 18.

The baby girl, Maria, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Now it has emerged that she cannot see and only has partial hearing following the incident.

"We are all praying that little Maria recovers her eyesight and isn't permanently blinded by the attack," a friend of the twins' mother, Cristinela Datcu, told the Daily Mirror.

"Cristinela sits in hospital with Maria, willing, wishing and praying for her full recovery after surgery, for what are quite daunting head injuries for such a young child."

The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack. The twins lived on the top floor of the building on
Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park in London, where the attack took place, with their Romanian mother, Cristinela Datcu and Indian-origin father.

Horrified neighbours had reported a woman, believed to be the children's mother, rushing out of the home screaming, "My kids, my kids!", on the night of the attack. It is believed the mother was locked in the bathroom as the children were attacked with a hammer. Das worked as a hotel receptionist nearby but quit his
job recently.

Tags: indian-origin father, bidhya sagar das
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were spotted at the inauguration of a street named after actress Shraddha Kapoor's grandfather and Padmini Kolhapure's father, yesteryear musician Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs inaugurate street named after Shaddha Kapoor's grandfather
Bollywood stars were snapped in their glamorous best while arriving for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out in their glamorous best for awards show
Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
The team of 'Naam Shabana' held a screening of the film for women police officers in Delhi and also provided self-defence lessons at a girl's college in the city on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Naam Shabana team shows film to Delhi women cops, gives girls self-defence tips
Several celebrities from the film industry were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations and events on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Emraan, Farhan, Yami, Bipasha, other stars' fashion game is spot on
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live: Samsung all set to globally unveil the flagship Galaxy S8 series

In a short while from now, Samsung will be unveiling their flagship Galaxy series.
 

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: 16-year-old Bosnian sets record by breaking 111 slabs with his head

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Lok Sabha speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

The occasion was the presentation of footballs to MPs of both houses of Parliament by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Weird creature with two heads, three eyes takes over the internet

It turned out to be a rare species (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

Video: Peruvian flight catches fire; passengers escape miraculously

The video also shows thick plumes of black smoke above the 737. (Photo: Screengrab)

Trump's budget proposal dumb, foreign aid cut inhumane: Ro Khanna

President Donald Trump

US court dismisses case against H-1B lottery system

Attorney Brent Renison said the court did not say the lottery was the best way to distribute visas, only a permissible way. (Photo: Representational/File)

Environmental groups vowing to fight Trump climate actions

US President Donald Trump.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham