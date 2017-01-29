US: Woman arrested for raping daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend

Elaine Goodman was accused of having sex with a minor and was charged with four-degree rape. (Photo: Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna, Georgia: A Georgia woman has been arrested for raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend in a car after he sneaked out of his home to meet her.

According to a report in the Mirror, Elaine Goodman was accused of having sex with a minor and was charged with four-degree rape.

She was also accused of exchanging text messages with a friend in which she wrote that the "boy is cute" as well as he had a “nice a** body".

Investigators argued that the victim said that Goodman kissed and undressed him before the pair had sex.

She has been sentenced to two years in prison and will be expected to attend a sexual disorder counselling once she is out of jail. Goodman will also be put on sex offenders register for life.