 LIVE !  :  Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them. (Photo: AFP) Live, Australian Open final: Nadal fights back, breaks Federer in second set
 
World, America

US: Texas mosque goes up in flames hours after Trump’s Muslim ban

AP
Published Jan 29, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
A clerk at a convenience store spotted smoke and flames billowing from Islamic Center of Victoria and called the fire department.
An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago (Photo: Facebook)
 An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago (Photo: Facebook)

Victoria: An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.

A clerk at a convenience store spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. and called the fire department.

“It’s sad to stand there and watch it collapse down, and the fire was so huge,” Shahid Hashmi, the Islamic center’s president, said. “It looks completely destroyed.”

Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler asked for help from the Texas Fire Marshal’s Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine what caused the blaze. Hashmi said authorities have told him it was too early to speculate.

“None whatsoever right now,” the center director said. “We don’t have any lead or information as to what started the fire and what happened. So I’m sure it’s going to be a few days, they told us, before they can come up with any answers for us.”

The congregation’s pastor, known as an imam, was awake in the early morning hours and checked online surveillance of the mosque and found no alarm active and the doors unlocked, Hashmi said. On Jan. 21, someone broke in and stole some electronics, including laptops.

“He was worried about it and drove over there,” Hashmi said. “By that time, fire engines were already there pouring water on the fire.”

The structure was built in 2000.

No injuries were reported. It took about four hours to extinguish the blaze.

Hashmi, who’s lived in Victoria 32 years, said the congregation of about 140 has had few other problems and has enjoyed support from the city of about 115 miles southwest of Houston. He already has received offers of temporary quarters for the congregation to worship.

“When 9/11 happened, Muslims and non-Muslims, we all got together,” he said. “Of course, we will rebuild.”

The Victoria Advocate on Saturday reported that in July 2013, a man admitted to painting “H8,” a computer shorthand for “hate,” on the outside of the building.

On Jan. 7, a mosque under construction near Lake Travis in Austin was burned to the ground.

The Texas office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said like that blaze, it would monitor the investigation of the Victoria fire.

“Because of growing anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation, and because of the recent spike in hate incidents targeting Islamic institutions and individuals, we urge investigators to keep the possibility of a bias motive for this fire in mind,” CAIR-Houston Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll said.

There’s been no determination yet for the Austin blaze, Diane Kanawati, with CAIR-Austin, said Saturday.

In December, a man was sentenced to four years in prison for setting fire to a Houston mosque where he worshipped. Gary Nathaniel Moore pleaded guilty to arson and using a fire as a deadly weapon in a Dec. 25, 2015, blaze that caused significant damage at the Islamic Society of Greater Houston mosque.

Tags: us, muslim ban, texas mosque, hate crime, mosque torched in texas

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
 

U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: PTI)
 

Box-office day 4: Raees takes a mind-boggling 34 crore lead over Kaabil

Stills from the films.
 

PM Narendra Modi asks students to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar

PM cited the example of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who broke and created several records in the game of cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: India get ready for second T20 against England

The Indian team enjoying a game of football. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sushant removes surname from Twitter to protest against Padmavati slapgate

Sushant was last seen in the uber-successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump gives US military 30 days to prepare anti-ISIS strategy

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Video: Indian-origin teacher suspended for 'mock Trump assassination'

President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo: File)

Immigration ban includes green card holders: DHS

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Trump shuts door on refugees, but will the US be safer?

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

PM Trudeau says Canada welcomes refugees turned by US

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Georgina Zires, center, Madeleine Jamkossian, second right, and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing from Syria, as they arrive at Pearson International airport, in Toronto. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham