Microsoft warns its shareholders regarding US immigration issues

Published Jan 29, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 4:10 am IST
Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

“Were upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Mr Pichai as saying in the email. “It is painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” he said.

Microsoft has also warned its shareholders that curbs on immigration could have a material impact on its business.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also criticised Mr Trump’s decision to severely limit immigrants and refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries, saying America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it.

Tags: president donald trump, microsoft
Location: United States, Washington

