 LIVE !  :  David Warner bats during the fourth ODI against India. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: 50-up David Warner leads Australia's charge
 
World, America

Sikh-Americans urge Trump admin to delay ELD rule on truck drivers

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
An ELD synchronises with a vehicle engine to automatically record driving time, for more accurate hours of service recording.
President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: A Sikh political action committee in the US has urged the Trump administration to delay installation of an expensive logging device in trucks, a move that will entail huge costs on the trucking industry, dominated by the Sikh-Americans.

The new regulation, to be effective from December 18, will require almost all commercial trucks, unless a truck is in an exempted class, to buy and operate an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) to record the hours they are on and off duty.

An ELD synchronises with a vehicle engine to automatically record driving time, for more accurate hours of service recording.

"We seek a delay for the ELDs mandate so that we can make sure we are following the law," Gurinder Singh Khalsa of Indianapolis-based Sikh Political Action Committee said.

Representing the voice of some 150,000 truck owners, a significantly large number of whom are Sikhs, Khalsa said technology is not strong and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has not approved devices.

Noting that as of August 30, there were 99 different devices registered as complying, all offering various degrees of functionality and price points, Khalsa said the immediate concern is that they have to spend of money to buy something that may not be compliant.

Industry reports say a wide range of prices exist for different versions of the technology, running from USD 165 to USD 832 annually, the most widely used being USD 495 a truck.

"We have no way of knowing which company will stay in business to service the purchased device. Please understand that beyond the initial purchase price, the driver or company must pay monthly service and cell phone charges," he said.

"There will be maintenance charges, upgrades and other fees to keep the technology current. The purchasing decisions are not simple nor easy. If the wrong decision is made the truck may be put out of service, a company can be administratively penalised and a driver may lose points on his Commercial Drivers Licenses," Khalsa added.

Responding to questions, Khalsa argued that ELDs are not safer and do nothing to stop a tired trucker from driving.

The current mandate of the ELD is unfair to the American taxpayer and consumers, he added.

Tags: sikh political committee, trump admin, electronic logging device, truck drivers
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: 50-up David Warner leads Australia's charge

David Warner bats during the fourth ODI against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Are Australia watching? India's toe-crusher Jasprit Bumrah hits bulls eye in nets

Jasprit Bumrah has formed a formidable partnership with new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's the schedule: CSA announce Virat Kohli-led Team India's tour to South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India team will play a two-day warm up match, starting on December 30, which will be followed by the first Test at Cape Town from January 5. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
 

This Twitter user is mocking every nation's flag, here's what he said about India

He says he doesn't hate any of them but is just indifferent (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner registered to vote as a woman: report

US Presdient Donald Trump'sson-in-law Jared Kushner (File Photo)

Hindu American group expresses concern over killing of Hindus in Myanmar

On Sunday, Myanmar's army said it had discovered two mud pits filled with 28 Hindu corpses (Photo:AFP)

Mexico quake damage could surpass USD 2 billion: President Nieto

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City (Photo: AFP)

US Congressmen introduce resolution to support India’s UNSC permanent membership

US House of Representatives. (Photo: AP)

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by another month

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and JuD chief (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham