World, America

I loved my previous life: Donald Trump reminisces about life before presidency

REUTERS
Published Apr 28, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
He said he was still getting used to having 24-hour Secret Service protection and its accompanying constraints.
President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House. (Photo: AP)

Washington: He misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is.

President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump said in an interview. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

A wealthy businessman from New York, Trump assumed public office for the first time when he entered the White House on January 20 after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an upset.

More than five months after his victory and two days shy of the 100-day mark of his presidency, the election is still on Trump's mind. Midway through a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president paused to hand out copies of what he said were the latest figures from the 2016 electoral map.

"Here, you can take that, that's the final map of the numbers," the Republican president said from his desk in the Oval Office, handing out maps of the United States with areas he won marked in red. "It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us."

He had copies for each of the three Reuters reporters in the room.

Trump, who said he was accustomed to not having privacy in his "old life," expressed surprise at how little he had now. And he made clear he was still getting used to having 24-hour Secret Service protection and its accompanying constraints.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he said.

When the president leaves the White House, it is usually in a limousine or an SUV. He said he missed being behind the wheel himself. "I like to drive," he said. "I can't drive any more."

Many things about Trump have not changed from the wheeler-dealer executive and former celebrity reality show host who ran his empire from the 26th floor of Trump Tower in New York and worked the phones incessantly.

He frequently turns to outside friends and former business colleagues for advice and positive reinforcement. Senior aides say they are resigned to it.

The president has been at loggerheads with many news organisations since his election campaign and decided not to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday because he felt he had been treated unfairly by the media.

"I would come next year, absolutely," Trump said when asked whether he would attend in the future.

The dinner is organised by the White House Correspondents' Association. Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason is its president.

Tags: donald trump, us presidency, us secret service
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

On Thursday morning, vetaran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna loses battle to cancer, passes away at 70
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
Paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they spotted Bollywood stars at various locations in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Anushka, Parineeti, Kareena, other stars are sheer delight
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash late Tuesday for the team of her Marathi production 'Ventilator' that bagged three National Awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/ Instagram)

Priyanka celebrates National Awards for Ventilator with the team of film
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor promoted their upcoming film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Arjun promote Half Girlfriend on Nach Baliye
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Little girl miraculously survives after being run over by car in China

The video has astonished netizens (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Heart-warming Pakistani ad shows how biryani brings people together

The video already has about 3.8 million views with over 48,000 shares and gives a very homely feeling to migrants in a new country. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli to watch first-day-first-show with the audience!

SS Rajamoui
 

El Salvador becomes first country in world to ban mining of metals

The new law entered into force after being signed by President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (Photo: AP)
 

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra in Rs 24 lakh cheating case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.
 

Rishi Kapoor slams the current generation stars for ditching Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India, China pay too little to help poor countries: Trump on Climate Pact

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane

United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Major, major' conflict with N Korea possible, but seek diplomacy: Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

El Salvador becomes first country in world to ban mining of metals

The new law entered into force after being signed by President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (Photo: AP)

Indian teacher handed USD 50,000 fine, 3-yr jail for H-1B visa fraud in US

George Mariadas Kurusu has been in federal custody since his arrest in May last year. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham