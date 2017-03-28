World, America

US Secret Service detains man with suspicious package near White House

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 10:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 10:22 pm IST
The man had approached uniformed officers when both President Trump and Vice President Pence were inside White House.
"A male suspect approached uniform division officers in the area of 15th and Pennsylvania (Avenue). He made some suspicious comments," a Secret Service spokesperson told reporters. (Photo: AP)
 "A male suspect approached uniform division officers in the area of 15th and Pennsylvania (Avenue). He made some suspicious comments," a Secret Service spokesperson told reporters. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The White House was briefly lockdown this morning after a male suspect approached US Secret Service agents with a "suspicious package" and made suspicious comments, officials said.

The man had approached uniformed officers at around 10:15 AM when both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were inside the White House.

"A male suspect approached uniform division officers in the area of 15th and Pennsylvania (Avenue). He made some suspicious comments. He also had package. We separated the individual and the package. He is now in Secret Service custody," a Secret Service spokesperson told reporters.

"Explosive disposal team are on the scene. We established a security perimeter, the media was moved in here (James S Brady press room) and East Wing tours were temporarily suspended. All other activities in White House continues as normal," the spokesperson said.

"Yes," the spokesperson said when asked if the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The lockdown was lifted around 11.45 AM. Meanwhile, the President and the Vice President continued with their daily activities inside the White House. "You keep us safe," Trump said in a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police.

"I made a crucial pledge: we will always support the incredible and women of law enforcement. I will always have your back 100 per cent," Trump said, adding that sadly the police are often prevented from doing their jobs.

"In too many of our communities, violent crime is on the rise. These are painful realities that many in Washington don't want to talk about. We have seen it all over," he said and expressed concern over the increasing violence in Chicago.

Tags: white house

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
The team of 'Naam Shabana' held a screening of the film for women police officers in Delhi and also provided self-defence lessons at a girl's college in the city on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Naam Shabana team shows film to Delhi women cops, gives girls self-defence tips
Several celebrities from the film industry were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations and events on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Emraan, Farhan, Yami, Bipasha, other stars' fashion game is spot on
Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the Society Leadership Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in style for awards show
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' launched the audio of the film in a grand event in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baahubali team dazzles at grand audio launch of the film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Rights group sue Georgia State for not letting couple name their toddler 'Allah'

The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23. The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.

Mystery buyer pays USD 2.14 million for Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York

The exterior of a house in the Jamaica Estates neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York, where President Donald Trump spent his early childhood. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump signs legislation rolling back Barack Obama-era regulations

Trump has made overturning what he deems government over-reach a centrepiece of his first months in office. (Photo: AP)

White US Army veteran faces terror, racism charges over black man's murder

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance says James Jackson, 28, 'prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate.' (Photo: AFP)

Vandal throws Bible into Colorado mosque, police probe hate crime angle

In this photo, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham