World, America

Rights group sue Georgia State for not letting couple name their toddler 'Allah'

AFP
Published Mar 28, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Parents Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk want to name their 22-month-old daughter ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah.
The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23. The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.
 The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23. The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.

Washington: A civil rights group is suing the US state of Georgia because it will not let a couple give their toddler daughter "Allah" as her last name.    

Parents Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk want to name their 22-month-old daughter ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah.  

But state officials at the Department of Public Health said that under Georgia law, the child's last name should either be Handy, Walk or a combination of the two, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.

"Government has no business telling parents what they can and cannot name their children," said ACLU of Georgia Executive Director, Andrea Young.

The parents said they said gave her the child the name Allah because it was "noble" and it had nothing to do with religion. The parents said that because of the state's actions, they cannot get a birth certificate for the child and therefore they cannot obtain a social security number either.

They also fear they will have problems with access to health care, schools and travel, the paper reported. "It is just plainly unfair and a violation of our rights," Walk said.

Young of the ACLU said: "The department's actions interfere with the couple's right to raise their child and are a clear violation of the right to freedom of speech and the right to equal protection under the law."

Tags: civil rights group, us state of georgia, allah

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Love has no gender: Sapna Bhavnani reacts on lip-lock video with VJ Bani

This is not the first time Sapna, along with Bani, has accepted that love is something that unites everyone.
 

I'm a little lost, need to surrender myself to good work: Sunil pens a heartfelt note

Sunil Grover
 

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)
 

India thrash Australia in Dharamsala Test cricket match to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indians owed their win to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who starred with both bat and ball, top-scoring with 63 runs in the first innings before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin during Australia's short-lived second knock. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mystery buyer pays USD 2.14 million for Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York

The exterior of a house in the Jamaica Estates neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York, where President Donald Trump spent his early childhood. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump signs legislation rolling back Barack Obama-era regulations

Trump has made overturning what he deems government over-reach a centrepiece of his first months in office. (Photo: AP)

White US Army veteran faces terror, racism charges over black man's murder

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance says James Jackson, 28, 'prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate.' (Photo: AFP)

Vandal throws Bible into Colorado mosque, police probe hate crime angle

In this photo, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo: AP)

2 arrested after heroin found hidden in dog crate at Kennedy Airport

The two men had a brief conversation before Betancourt-Morales entered the cargo building and signed for a delivery receipt for the dog crate. (Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham