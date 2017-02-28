Early reports of Kansas ‘disturbing’: White House

Washington DC: The White House has termed the early reports of Kansas shooting, where an Indian engineer was shot to death in an alleged racial attack by a gunman as "disturbing".

"While the story is evolving, early reports out of Kansas are equally disturbing," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily press conference.

Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot to death in Kansas in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman was heard shouting "get out of my country".

According to local media, the gunman, Adam Purinton, 51 who is a Navy veteran was arrested after fleeing the spot of incident, after he allegedly blasted off several rounds on Thursday.

The Police say Purinton shot and killed Kuchibhotla, an engineer at GPS maker Garmin International and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani.

He was reportedly taken into custody by the police at Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri, about 82 miles southeast of Olathe.

Purinton was working as a desktop support specialist for an information technology company in the Kansas City area.