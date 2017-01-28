US, UK must together lead world again: British PM Theresa May

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday met British Prime Minister Theresa May in his first summit with a foreign leader since inauguration, hours after she called on the US and the UK to again “lead together”.

Ms May, dressed in red, was greeted in person by Mr Trump when she arrived at the White House.

The meeting was being watched with global interest as the two countries seek to find common ground on trade and lay the groundwork for a new deal following last year’s Brexit vote in favour of the UK to leave the European Union. The two countries are also looking to boost defence ties.

It was also Mr Trump’s first tryst with face-to-face diplomacy as he welcomed his first foreign visitor to the White House.

Ahead of the meeting with Mr Trump, Ms May, while speaking at the Republican Retreat in Philadelphia, said with the emergence of non-state actors, it is time that the countries like the US and Britain assert their leadership role. “We can either be passive bystanders or we can take the opportunity once more to lead and to lead together,” she said.

She said Britain and the US must “lead together” again and play their role in safeguarding global security even as she welcomed the rise of democratic allies like India. “The rise of the Asian economies — China, yes, but democratic allies like India too — is hugely welcomed. Billions are being lifted out of poverty and new markets for our industries are opening up,” she said.