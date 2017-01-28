World, America

Trump bars visitors from Syria, some other Muslim-majority countries

REUTERS
Published Jan 28, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 8:37 am IST
He has put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US, saying the move would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.
President Donald Trump, center, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, right. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump, center, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, right. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred visitors from Syria and some other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

Civil rights groups condemned the measures as discriminatory.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don't want them here," Trump said earlier on Friday at the Pentagon.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people," he said.

The order suspends the Syrian refugee program until further notice, and will eventually give priority to minority religious groups fleeing persecution. Trump said in an interview with a Christian news outlet the exception would help Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.

His order had been expected to include a directive about setting up "safe zones" for Syrian refugees inside the country, but no such language was included.

The measure limits entry for at least 90 days from Syria and other Muslim-majority countries, but did not list the countries by name.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association said it would ban entry from nationals of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

Trump had promised the measures - called "extreme vetting" - during last year's election campaign, saying they would prevent militants from entering the United States from abroad.

The move was immediately condemned by Democrats, civil rights groups and aid groups such as Oxfam and others.

"President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security," said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Chen said the order will "severely cripple" the US refugee program, leaving desperate people in danger.

"This policy does not make us safer. It shows weakness and withdraws our nation from the position as global leader when so many refugees urgently need protection," Chen said.

Tags: donald trump, refugees, syria
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

White House confuses UK PM Theresa May's name with a porn star's

British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium reactor: US think tank

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Photo: AFP/File)

Trump has 'friendly' call with Mexican president to mend rift over wall

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/File)

Mexican president planned US visit was ‘fruitless’: Donald Trump

UK: On his wedding day, man robs, sexually assaults woman 4 times

When the victim refused to cooperate with the accused, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her. (Representational Image)

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham