UN just a club for people to have a good time: Donald Trump

Published Dec 27, 2016, 7:50 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 8:28 am IST
The president-elect latest comment came after UN Security Council’s recent vote on Israeli settlements in Jerusalem.
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

West Palm Beach: Donald Trump questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."

His post on Twitter yesterday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Trump said the UN had "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after January 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

Trump was reported last December saying that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.

