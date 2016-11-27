 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
World, America

Cuban-Americans celebrate their nemesis Fidel Castro’s death

AFP
Published Nov 27, 2016, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 7:22 am IST
Castro died in Havana, Cuban President Raul Castro announced on national television around midnight local time.
Cuban Americans celebrate upon hearing about the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Cuban Americans celebrate upon hearing about the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Miami: To the cries of “Cuba Libre!” and “Freedom! Freedom!” Cuban-Americans poured into the streets of Miami on early Saturday to celebrate the death of their nemesis Fidel Castro.

Revelers, many of whom were exiled by Cuba’s communist regime, honked car horns, banged on pots and drums, and danced, cried, and waved Cuban flags in a wave of communal euphoria.

Castro died in Havana, Cuban President Raul Castro announced on national television around midnight local time. While news was just getting around in Cuba, in Miami — home to the largest concentration of Cuban-Americans in the United States — the news spread like wildfire.

“It’s sad that one finds joy in the death of a person — but that person should never have been born,” said Pablo Arencibia, 67, a teacher who fled Cuba 20 years ago.

“Satan is now the one who has to worry,” because “Fidel is heading there and is going to try to get his job,” joked Arecibia, who could barely be heard over the din of honking horns and banging pots.

Thick crowds poured into the streets of Little Havana and Hialeah — the Miami neighborhoods where many Cuban exiles settled — to dance, hug, and exchange comments like “it took so long,” and “now only Raul is missing.”
Some sang the Cuban national anthem. Others shook up bottles of champagne and sprayed the fizz onto the crowd of revelers.

The late-breaking news roused some people out of bed, who joined the street party half-dressed in pajamas.

“Cuba Libre” — Free Cuba — has been a rallying cry for the exile community ever since the Castro brothers took over Cuba in 1959. The rum and coke drink of the same name, however predates the Castro regime.

Fidel Castro and 11 US presidents

From Dwight Eisenhower, who broke US diplomatic relations with Cuba, to Barack Obama, who decided to normalise them, 11 US presidents faced off with Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

— Dwight Eisenhower (Republican, 1953-1961)
— John F. Kennedy (Democrat, 1961-1963)
— Lyndon Johnson (Democrat, 1963-1969):
— Richard Nixon (Republican, 1969-1974):
— Gerald Ford (Republican, 1974-1977):
— Jimmy Carter (Democrat, 1977-1981):
— Ronald Reagan (Republican, 1981-1989)
— George H. W. Bush (Republican, 1989-1993)
— Bill Clinton (Democrat, 1993-2001)
— George W. Bush (Republican, 2001-2009)
— Barack Obama (Democrat, 2009-present): In 2014, Obama and Raul Castro announced simultaneously that the nations would normalise relations. Obama made a historic visit to Cuba in March 2016, the first by a serving US president since 1928.

Tags: fidel castro, cuban-americans

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Giving in to Dangal's pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Green Party seeks EC recount in Wisconsin

Jill Stein

Billionaires gear up for Armageddon

The ‘other-worldly’ structures (left) can survive in any weather in the world.

US polls: Third party candidate will seek recount

Jill Stein

Team split over Mitt Romney getting top job

File photo of President-elect Donald Trump, left, arrives to speak at an election night rally with his son Barron and wife Melania, in New York. (Photo: AP)

For some middle class Americans, Trump’s plan would mean tax increase

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham