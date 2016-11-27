 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
World, America

‘Cuba Libre’: Street party in Miami after Fidel Castro's death

AFP
Published Nov 27, 2016, 7:57 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 8:01 am IST
Castro died late yesterday, his brother Cuban President Raul Castro announced on national television around midnight.
Some sang the Cuban national anthem. Others shook up bottles of champagne and sprayed fizz among the revellers. (Photo: AP)
 Some sang the Cuban national anthem. Others shook up bottles of champagne and sprayed fizz among the revellers. (Photo: AP)

Miami: Cuban-Americans poured onto the streets of Miami early on Sunday to cries of "Cuba Libre!" and "Freedom! Freedom!" celebrating the death of their nemesis Fidel Castro. Revellers -- many exiled by Havana's communist regime -- honked car horns, banged on pots and drums, and danced, cried, and waved Cuban flags in a crush of communal euphoria.

Castro died late yesterday, his brother Cuban President Raul Castro announced on national television around midnight.

In Miami -- home to the largest concentration of Cuban-Americans in the US -- the news spread quickly and with fervour.

"It's sad that one finds joy in the death of a person -- but that person should never have been born," said Pablo Arencibia, 67, a teacher who fled Cuba 20 years ago.

"Satan is now the one who has to worry," because "Fidel is heading there and is going to try to get his job," joked Arencibia amid the loud party-like atmosphere.

Sensing the historic moment, younger revellers streamed the event on Facebook Live, posted pictures on Instagram, and broadcast the celebrations on FaceTime and Skype to friends and relatives on the island.

Little Havana and Hialeah -- Miami neighborhoods where many Cuban exiles settled -- saw people dance, hug, and exchange comments like "it took so long," and "now only Raul is missing."

"Cuba Libre" -- Free Cuba -- has been a rallying cry for exiles ever since the Castro brothers took over Cuba in 1959. The rum and Coke drink of the same name, however, predates the Castro regime.

Some two million Cubans live in the US, nearly 70 per cent of them in Florida.

The late-breaking news roused some out of bed to join the street party in pajamas.

Some sang the Cuban national anthem. Others shook up bottles of champagne and sprayed fizz among the revellers.

People of all ages gathered, mostly of Cuban descent, but also some Americans.

"It's a major moment for the Cuban community and I'm with them," said a retired Florida native named Debbie. "I live in Little Havana and this is a big part of our lives. The community always comes together here."

Debbie and her friend Cuban-American Aymara celebrated outside the Cafe Versailles, where exiles met for decades to plot their return to the island and strategies to protest the Castro regime.

"He should have died a long time ago! He's a criminal, a murderer and a wretched being!" screamed 78-year-old retiree Hugo Ribas in a voice full of rage mixed with euphoria.

"The brother should have died too -- in that family they're all criminals!" added Ribas, who has been in Miami for four years.

"It took too long," said Cuban immigrant Analia Rodriguez, 23, who has lived in Miami for a decade.

Tags: fidel castro, street party, little havana, hialeah

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Giving in to Dangal's pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

3 California mosques receive letters threatening Muslims

Police have opened an investigation and are treating it as a 'hate-motivated incident'. (Representational photo: AP)

Green Party seeks EC recount in Wisconsin

Jill Stein

Billionaires gear up for Armageddon

The ‘other-worldly’ structures (left) can survive in any weather in the world.

Cuban-Americans celebrate their nemesis Fidel Castro’s death

Cuban Americans celebrate upon hearing about the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

US polls: Third party candidate will seek recount

Jill Stein
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham