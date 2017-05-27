World, America

Trump son-in-law sought secret communications with Moscow: report

AFP
Published May 27, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 7:49 am IST
The paper said the proposal was made December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in New York.
US Presdient Donald Trump'sson-in-law Jared Kushner (File Photo)
 US Presdient Donald Trump'sson-in-law Jared Kushner (File Photo)

Washington: President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, made a pre-inauguration proposal to the Russian ambassador to set up a secret, bug-proof communications line with the Kremlin, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Kushner, then and now an adviser to Trump, went so far as to suggest using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States to protect such a channel from being monitored, the Post said, quoting US officials briefed on intelligence reports.

The paper said the proposal was made December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in New York, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by US officials.

Michael Flynn, who would become Trump's national security adviser before being fired 24 days into the job, was also at the meeting.

The Washington Post article did not say what came of Kushner's proposal.

The report is another sensational detail in the deluge of allegations raising questions about the Trump team's relationship with the Russians, whom US intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump's favor and thus deny Hillary Clinton the presidency.

Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak was surprised by Kushner's idea of the secret channel and passed it on to the Kremlin, the Post said.

Kushner is a polished 36-year-old property developer married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.

The Post previously reported that investigators are focusing on meetings he held in December with Kislyak and the head of a Russian bank that has been under US sanctions since 2014.

Kushner has offered to talk to Congress about these meetings, according to his lawyer Jamie Gorelick.

The Post reported last week that the Russia investigation had been extended to a top White House official as a "significant person of interest."

Kushner is the only person currently in the White House known to be under investigation.

Tags: russian ambassador, jared kushner, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
 

Here is what happens at a love and sex festival

People from different countries that come out there to experience sex and love in its most unique form.
 

Exclusive: So, this is the person Sara Ali Khan went out on a movie date with!

Sara Ali Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

70 percent women in Egypt can't orgasm due to female genital mutilation

3 million women are at risk of FGM each year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian held for security breach in US

The man, identified as 41-year-old Phani Kumar Varanasi, had entered into a secure area of Terminal B at the airport through a guarded exit on May 23.(Representational image)

Pirates5 hack threat was hoax, says Disney

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that hackers had stolen Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, threatening to release the film online if a demand for ransom was not met.

Now, noodles that can change shapes

The shape-shifting edible creations can help reduce food-shipping costs, researchers said.

Indian-American gets key judicial post

Amul Thapar

US man arrested for child sex abuse after daughter searches porn at school

The child protection services had previously investigated him for abusing the girl and her sister. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham