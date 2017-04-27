World, America

Indian-origin woman doctor latest to be indicted in US FGM case

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 9:02 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 9:08 am IST
2 Indian-origin doctors were charged with helping another doctor Jumana Nagarwala perform FGM on minor girls.
Dr. Jumana Nagarwala. (Photo: henryford.com)
 Dr. Jumana Nagarwala. (Photo: henryford.com)

New York:  A grand jury in the US on Wednesday, indicted an India-born doctor and his wife along with another Indian-origin woman doctor in a first-of-its kind federal prosecution involving female genital mutilation (FGM) of two minor girls.

Unless they work out a plea deal, the two doctors and the wife of one of the physicians are headed to trial now, Detroit Free Press reported.

Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, both from Michigan state, were charged with conspiring to perform female genital mutilations (FGM) on minor girls out of Fakhruddin Attar's medical clinic in Livonia. The Attars were arrested on April 21.

They were charged with helping another Indian-origin doctor Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Michigan, perform FGM on minor girls.

According to the indictment handed up in US District Court, Jumana cut the genitals of two girls from Minnesota with the help of another doctor who let her use his Livonia clinic to carry out the procedure and helped coordinate the girls' trip to Michigan, the report said.

The federal indictment alleged that the three persons tried to obstruct the investigation by telling other people to make false statement to authorities. The doctors are also accused of lying to investigators.

Nagarwala, Fakhruddin and Farida are believed to be the first people charged under federal US law, which criminalises FGM.

According to an online physician directory, Fakhruddin graduated from the Baroda Medical College in Gujarat, India in 1988.

The charges say that Nagarwala used to perform the medical procedure on minor girls at Burhani Medical Clinic (BMC) in Michigan that was owned and operated by Fakhruddin.

Fakhruddin's wife was employed at BMC as an officer manager. The compliant against the Attars said that the couple arranged and assisted in the female genital mutilation of minor females performed by Nagarwala. While they allowed their clinic to be used by Nagarwala to perform the procedures, Farida assisted Nagarwala during the female genital mutilation procedures.

Fakhruddin told federal agents this month that he has known Nagarwala and she occasionally saw patients at his clinic even though she was not employed there. He said Nagarwala only saw the patients at BMC when the clinic was closed and that Farida used to be present in the examining room while Nagarwala treated the minor girls.

The investigation revealed that several minor girls informed forensic personnel that Nagarwala had performed procedures on their genitals and one minor girl said Farida had been present when Nagarwala did the FGM procedures.

According to the complaint, some of the minor victims travelled interstate to have the procedure performed. The complaint alleges that the FGM procedure was performed on girls who were approximately six to eight years old.

The number of girls under 18 at risk for FGM in the US has quadrupled since 1997. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 513,000 women and girls are at risk of FGM in the US.

FGM has been a crime under federal law since 1996 and is punishable by up to five years in prison. However FGM is not a crime in 26 US states, including Michigan.

The complaint filed against Nagarwala last week had said federal agents reviewed her telephone records and further investigation revealed that parents of two minor girls had travelled to Michigan.

The girls were later interviewed by a forensic expert and one of the girls said she was told she was coming to Detroit for a "special" girls’ trip, but after arriving at the hotel, she learned that she and the other girl had to go to the doctor because "our tummies hurt." The girls had been taken to Nagarwala, who performed the procedure on the girls.

The World Health Organisation said female genital mutilation comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been cut in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is concentrated. WHO said FGM, which is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15, is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

Tags: jumana nagarwala, female genital mutilation, indian-origin
Location: United States, New York, New York

Related Stories

Fakhruddin Attar (Photo: Facebook)

US: India-born doctor, wife arrested for female genital mutilation probe

The charges come a week after Indian-origin doctor Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Michigan, was charged with performing FGM on minor girls.
22 Apr 2017 8:17 AM
Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)

US: Indian doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation, denies charges

Jumana Nagarwala said, she merely performed a religious ritual for families of a Muslim sect.
18 Apr 2017 9:17 PM
Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)

US: Indian-origin doc charged with female genital mutilation of 7-year-olds

The number of girls under 18 at risk for female genital mutilation in the US has quadrupled since 1997.
14 Apr 2017 8:46 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they spotted Bollywood stars at various locations in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Anushka, Parineeti, Kareena, other stars are sheer delight
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash late Tuesday for the team of her Marathi production 'Ventilator' that bagged three National Awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/ Instagram)

Priyanka celebrates National Awards for Ventilator with the team of film
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor promoted their upcoming film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha and Arjun promote Half Girlfriend on Nach Baliye
Aamir Khan made his first appearance at an awards ceremony when he received an award for his film 'Dangal' at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ PTI)

Aamir, Vyjanthimala, Kapil Dev receive Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash for her friends from the film industry on Monday after she recently returned to India from USA. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra hosts bash for B-Town friends after return from USA
Bollywood celebrities gave great pictures to the paparazzi who clicked them at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ajay, Shraddha, Arjun, other celebrities redefine glamour
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Cassini makes first grand finale dive between Saturn and its rings

If Cassini survives this first round, it will make 21 more crossings before its demise in September. (Photo: NASA)
 

Hanging hotel in Canada lets people live in domes hanging in the wild

An escape from the perils of life in metros (Photo: Facebook)
 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Leaders must act humbly, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis poses with a baby at the Vatican on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump to hold classified briefing on North Korea

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

China angry as US lands missile shield in South Korea

Protesters and police stand by as trailers carrying the THAAD missile defence equipment enter a deployment site in Seongju on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump's tax plan billed as 'largest tax reform' in US history

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

John F Kennedy's diary written in post-WWII Europe to go up for auction

John F. Kennedy (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham