search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

'Fantastic' Modi reduced tariffs on Harley bikes, but US 'gets nothing': Trump

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 9:02 am IST
This is for the second time in a month that Trump raised the issue of high import duty on motorcycles by India.
Earlier, Trump had called it 'unfair' and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian motorcycles to the US. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Earlier, Trump had called it 'unfair' and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian motorcycles to the US. (Photo: PTI/File)

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again raked up the issue of high import duty on Harley-Davidson motorcycles by India, saying the US was "getting nothing" with the New Delhi's recent announcement that it had slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 per cent.

He added the US wants fair and reciprocal trade deals.

 

"When they (Harley Davidson) send a motorcycle to India, as an example, they have to pay 100 per cent tax -- 100 per cent," Trump said in his remarks to a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House.

Referring to his recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the "fantastic man" informed him that India has reduced tariffs on imported motorcycles, but the US was "getting nothing".

"Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 per cent. I said okay, but so far we're getting nothing. So we get nothing. He gets 50 (per cent), and they think we're doing -- like they're doing us a favour. That's not a favour," he said.

"I wasn't sure -- he said it so beautifully. He's a beautiful man. And he said, 'I just want to inform you that we have reduced it to 75, but we have further reduced it to 50'. And I said, huh. What do I say? Am I supposed to be thrilled? And that's not good for you people, especially as governors. It's just not right. And we have many deals like that, Trump said.

He said the US gets "zero" when it buys an Indian motorcycle.

"So when they have a motorbike -- a big number, by the way -- they have a company that does a lot of business. They have a motorcycle or a motorbike that comes into our country -- the number is zero. We get zero. They get 100 per cent, brought down to 75; brought down, now, to 50. Okay," Trump said.

"It's a great company. When I spoke with your chairman or the president of Harley, they weren't even asking for it because they've been ripped off with trade so long that they were surprised that I brought it up. I'm the one that's pushing it more than they are, but it's unfair. And India sells us a lot of motorbikes," Trump said.

This is for the second time in a month that Trump raised the issue of high import duty on motorcycles by India.

Earlier, he had called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian motorcycles to the US.

Tags: harley davidson, harley davidson bikes, donald trump, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love at first sight: Couple who met as babies set to tie the knot

When she was around 22 and he was 24, she received a message from him on Facebook. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi death: Unlike Rishi, Vidya, Farhan, Big B slam media with few but apt words

Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar hinted at their disapporval of the reporting of Sridevi's death.
 

Siddaramaiah kickstarts mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 

Johnnie Walker bats for gender equality, launches Jane Walker Scotch

Brand owner Diageo Plc is hoping the move widens the appeal of the product while celebrating women. (Twitter Screengrab/ @JohnnieWalker)
 

Holi 2018: Sweeten up festival of colours with these dishes

Getting together with family, and preparing delectable sweets and snacks forms one of the major parts of this festival. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey finds women more satisfied with their lives than men

Survey finds women more satisfied with their lives than men. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Man walks into quiet library, stabs woman to death with 10-inch hunting knife

Jeffrey Yao has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail until his arraignment on Monday. (Representational Image)

Canada spy agency was warned about Atwal being seen with Trudeau on India tour

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, photographed with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI)

Stakes have risen: FBI charges ex-Trump aides with fresh allegations

The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud and significantly increases the legal jeopardy facing Paul Manafort, who managed Trump’s campaign for several months in 2016. (Photo: File)

Dictatorship ghosts return to Brazil

Soldiers patrol a street during a surprise operation at the Vila Alianca slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday. (Photo: AP)

What’s undermining UN: 40 sex abuse allegations in last quarter of 2017

Of the 40 accusations, 15 were reported from peacekeeping operations, 17 came from UN agencies, funds and programs, while eight were reported by implementing partners, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham