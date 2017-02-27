World, America

Undeterred Donald Trump to sign new executive order on refugees

AP
Published Feb 27, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order on Wednesday, a day after addressing lawmakers at a joint session of Congress.

That's according to a senior administration official. Trump initially planned to sign the new order last week, but spokesman Sean Spicer said the president was holding off "to make sure that when we execute this, it's done in a manner that's flawless."

The president's initial order temporarily halting all entries into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries was blocked by a federal judge. Trump has vigorously criticised the decision.

The administration official was not authorised to discuss the rollout of the new order publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Tags: donald trump, immigration ban, refugees

