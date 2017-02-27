World, America

He didn't deserve death like this: Kin warned AP techie about stay in US

Published Feb 27, 2017
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:21 am IST
The wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in a Kansas bar, said he had refused to abandon the country he loved.
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his (Photo: file)
 Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his (Photo: file)

Washington D.C: The family of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed by a gunman in an alleged racist attack, had warned him about the consequences of staying in the United States and had asked him to return to India.

"I told him many times we should think about going back to India," The Washington Post quoted Sunayana Dumala, wife of Kuchibhotla as saying at a press conference.

She said her husband had refused to abandon the country he loved as he was not fearful.

Dumala said Kuchibhotla had given her assurance that good things would happen to good people.

She remarked that aviation was Kuchibhotla's passion and he wanted to succeed in this industry, adding that he wanted to do much for this country.

"He did not deserve a death like this," she said.

Dumala stated that she used to question whether they were doing the right thing staying in the United States of America after reading many times about shooting happening in the country.

She asked whether the colour of a person could tell that he's a Muslim, a Hindu or Christian.

According to local U.S. media, the gunman, Adam Purinton, 51 who is a Navy veteran, was arrested after he allegedly blasted off several rounds of fire on Thursday.

The Police say Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at GPS maker Garmin International and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani.

"We're saddened that two Garmin associates were involved in last night's incident, and we express our condolences to the family and friends of our co-workers involved. Garmin will have grievance counselors on-site and available for its associates today and tomorrow," said a statement released by Garmin International.

At least one witness has claimed that Purtinton yelled 'get out of my country' and also heard him screaming racial slurs before opening fire.

Purtinton was reportedly taken into custody by the police at Applebee's in Clinton, Missouri, about 82 miles southeast of Olathe.

He was working as desktop support specialist for an information technology company in the Kansas City area.

He was described by the witnesses at the bar as a "disgruntled customer".

The Olathe Police said the FBI will investigate if it's proven that the shooting was a result of a hate crime.

