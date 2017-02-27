World, America

Donald Trump to stay out of major press event

AGENCIES
Published Feb 27, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 2:42 am IST
First president in 36 years to skip correspondents’ dinner.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Washington: President Donald Trump ratcheted up his feud with the US media on Sunday, announcing he will skip the annual correspondents’ dinner one day after a row erupted over White House press access.

By boycotting the event Mr Trump breaks a tradition that began in 1921 in which journalists invite the US President for a light-hearted roast.

The last time a President missed the event was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was recovering after being shot in an assassination attempt. Reagan, however, phoned in with friendly remarks.

Richard Nixon, who despised the media, skipped the event in 1972.

Over the years the dinner organised by the White House Correspondents Association has evolved — or devolved, depending on one’s point of view — into the self-described “Nerd Prom” packed with Hollywood celebrities.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr Trump built his campaign on blasting the mainstream US press, and as President has intensified his attack.

The WHCA said it will proceed with this year’s dinner, set for April 29.

The event “has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment [on freedom of the press] and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic,” WHCA president Jeff Mason tweeted.

Some news groups have already pulled out. Conde Nast, publisher of The New Yorker and Vanity Fair magazines, will be absent, and Bloomberg will no longer co-host a popular post-dinner party.

According to Buzzfeed News, CNN is debating whether to also pull out.

The New York Times has skipped the event for years to avoid charges that its reporters are too close to the White House.

An expensive deportation
Donald Trump’s plan to deport millions of illegal immigrants could cost half-a-trillion dollars
$100-300 billion will have to be spent in arresting and removing all undocumented immigrants.
$315 billion would be needed to keep new immigrants from unlawfully living in US.

Burden on economy
11 million workers would be removed as a result of the deportation causing the labor force to shrink by 6.4 per cent.
 Twenty years from now the economy would be $1.6 trillion smaller.

Muslim woman quits Trump team in 8 days
 


A bold hijab-wearing Muslim ex-White House staffer of Bangladeshi-origin has said she quit her job after US President Donald Trump announced his controversial travel ban, lasting just eight days in the new administration.

Rumana Ahmed was hired in 2011 to work at the White House and eventually the National Security Council (NSC).

“I was the only hijabi in the West Wing and the Obama administration always made me feel welcome and included,” she wrote in an article published in The Atlantic.

Ahmed said like most of her fellow American-Muslims, she spent much of 2016 watching with “consternation” as Trump “vilified our community”. “Despite this or because of it I thought I should try to stay on.

“I lasted eight days. When Trump issued a ban ... I knew I could no longer stay and work for an administration that saw me and people like me ... as a threat,” she said.

Tags: ronald reagan, president donald trump, white house correspondents association

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
Tiger Shroff was present at the Super Fight League on Friday where he displayed his impressive fight moves with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna cheering him on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Super Fight League: Tiger stuns with his abs, kicks as mother, sister cheer on
Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Central Excise Day celebrations that were held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Jacqueline, Nawazuddin, others arrive in style for Central Excise Day
Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Drunk plows into carnival, 28 hurt

The pickup truck that plowed into a crowd watching the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. (Photo: AFP)

Trump takes on Hillary, says race for DNC Chairman was 'rigged'

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

'Trump vilified our community': Hijab-clad woman quits White House job in 8 days

Ahmed's personal account comes amid a spike in incidents of intimidation and assault targeting hijab-wearing women across the US. (Photo: Twitter)

Kansas shooting: Neighbour say bar attack suspect ‘drunken mess,’ not political

A photo of Adam Punrinton, accused in the Kansas bar shooting incident, provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Olathe, Kansas. (Photo: AP)

India's envoy to US Sarna meets Trump in Oval Office

A 1980 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sarna arrived in the US a few days before the November 8 presidential elections. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham