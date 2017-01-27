UK: On his wedding day, man robs, sexually assaults woman 4 times

When the victim refused to cooperate with the accused, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her. (Representational Image)

Hackney, London: A man has been charged with four counts of rape after he sexually assaulted a woman on his wedding day.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Derry Flynn McCann was arrested after he attacked a 24-year-old woman at Victoria Park, Hackney in east London.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that the accused grabbed her when she was on her way home and demanded money. When she refused to cooperate, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

Investigators also said that the accused had attacked the victim on the same day as his wedding. The accused's heavily pregnant wife declined to comment.

McCann has been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Redbridge in London on February 16.