World, America

Mexican president planned US visit was ‘fruitless’: Donald Trump

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the line of communication is open with Mexico.
"Unless Mexico is going to treat the US fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go in different route. We have no choice," he said. (Photo: AP/ File)
 "Unless Mexico is going to treat the US fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go in different route. We have no choice," he said. (Photo: AP/ File)

Washington: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Donald Trump, US Mexico border, US border wall's decision to cancel his planned trip to Washington was mutually agreed upon, according to US President Donald Trump, who said the visit would have been "fruitless" unless Mexico treated America "fairly with respect" and pay for the wall.

"The President of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump said in his remarks at a Republican Party retreat in Philadelphia.

"Unless Mexico is going to treat the US fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go in different route. We have no choice," he said.

"Border security is a serious, serious national issue and problem. A lack of security poses a substantial threat to the sovereignty and safety of the United States of America and its citizens," Trump said.

"Most illegal immigration is coming from our southern border. I've said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall. I've made that clear to the government of Mexico," he asserted.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), he said, has been a terrible deal, a total disaster for the US from its inception, costing us as much as USD 60 billion a year with Mexico alone in trade deficits.

"You say, who negotiates these deals? Not to mention, millions of jobs and thousands and thousands of factories and plants closing down all over our country," he said.

"On top of that are the trillions of dollars the US taxpayers have spent to pay the costs of illegal immigration. Much of it is then been sent back, and much of it goes back to other countries, and oftentimes because they don't respect us, the other countries will not accept the criminals that we send back to them that are illegally in our country," Trump said.

"I promise you, they will start accepting them again, quickly. We are not going to them any longer," he said.

"I will not allow the taxpayers or the citizens of the US to pay the costs of this defective transaction, NAFTA, one that should have been renegotiated many years ago..," he said.

Trump said his administration is working on a tax reform bill that will reduce trade deficits, increase American exports and will generate revenue from Mexico that will pay for the wall if the US decides to go that route.

"It is time that the American people had a president fighting as hard for its citizens as other countries do for theirs, and that's exactly what I'm going to do for you. Believe me," he said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the line of communication is open with Mexico.

"We have been in constant contact with the Mexican government. As you know, Mexican officials were here earlier this week. I think we mutually decided to postpone the meetings but ensure that lines of communications remained open," Spicer said.

Earlier Pena Nieto said he "lamented" the Trump administration's plans for the barrier. In a televised address, the Mexican leader told the nation: "I've said time and again: Mexico won't pay for any wall."

Tags: enrique pena nieto, donald trump, us mexico border, us border wall
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu interacted with the media to promote their upcoming film 'The Ghazi Attack' along with the team on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu promote The Ghazi Attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia will struggle in India

The first test starts in Pune on Feb. 23 and is followed by matches in Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamsala. (Photo: AFP)
 

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown
 

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he learnt from Amitabh Bachchan for Raees

Amitabh loved SRK's power-packed performance in 'Raees'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

UK: On his wedding day, man robs, sexually assaults woman 4 times

When the victim refused to cooperate with the accused, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her. (Representational Image)

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)

To fund wall with, Trump plans 20 per cent import tax on Mexican goods

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Jordan's King Abdullah to meet President Trump in US next week

King Abdullah has just finished a visit to Russia where President Vladimir Putin thanked Jordan for supporting the Syrian peace process. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump, Theresa May to give joint press conference today

White House spokesman Sean Spicer indicated on Thursday that Trump would take questions from reporters after the pair meet at the White House. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham