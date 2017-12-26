Jerusalem crisis: Pope bats for 2-state solution to end clash

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Vatican City: Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Monday to call for a negotiated two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after US President Donald Trump stoked regional tensions with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Reuters reported. Francis spoke of the Middle-East conflict and other world flashpoints in his “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) address, four days after more than 120 countries backed a UN resolution urging the United States to reverse its decision on Jerusalem.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders,” he said.

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle-East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said in his address, delivered from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to tens of thousands of people. It was the second time that the Pope has spoken out publicly about Jerusalem since Trump’s decision. On that day, Francis called for the city’s “status quo” to be respected, lest new tensions in the Middle East further inflame conflicts.