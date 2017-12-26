search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Jerusalem crisis: Pope bats for 2-state solution to end clash

AGENCIES
Published Dec 26, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 7:22 am IST
Prays for resumption of Israel-Palestinian dialogue.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Vatican City: Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Monday to call for a negotiated two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after US President Donald Trump stoked regional tensions with his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Reuters reported. Francis spoke of the Middle-East conflict and other world flashpoints in his “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) address, four days after more than 120 countries backed a UN resolution urging the United States to reverse its decision on Jerusalem.

“Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognised borders,” he said.

 

“We see Jesus in the children of the Middle-East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said in his address, delivered from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to tens of thousands of people. It was the second time that the Pope has spoken out publicly about Jerusalem since Trump’s decision. On that day, Francis called for the city’s “status quo” to be respected, lest new tensions in the Middle East further inflame conflicts.     

Tags: israeli-palestinian conflict, jerusalem crisis, donald trump




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
 

Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 3,300 cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The company announced that it will additionally provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above.
 

Chicken biryani becomes 2017's most ordered dish followed by dosa

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks (Photo: AFP)
 

Year ender 2017: Unsolved mysteries that left the world puzzled

Conspiracy theories and rumours about major events in history continue to be dispelled almost as quickly as they start doing the rounds (Photo: AFP/Facebook)
 

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms from December 31

The popular messaging service will stop working on devices that run Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 from December 31 this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

We got prosperity, now we want peace: Trump on Christmas

In his trademark brash style honed during a career in the New York real estate world, Trump predicted the kids would have the greatest Christmas ever. (Photo: File)

US praises UN budget cut, says 'big step in right direction'

US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley said in a statement that 'inefficiency and overspending' at the world body were 'well known.' (Photo: File)

Democratic candidate calls US tax bill ‘cynical’, says it distributes wealth upwards

A Democratic candidate for governor in Kansas says it’s ‘a recipe for disaster’ that previews inevitable cuts to popular programs like Social Security and Medicare. (Photo: AP)

Backing US Prez Trump, Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem

US President Donald Trump had threatened saying that ‘funding to those countries that take our money and then vote against us’, will be cut.’ (Photo: File)

Trump re-tweets falsehoods about outgoing FBI Deputy Director's wife

In addition to accusing the outgoing FBI Deputy Director's wife, Trump did not refrain from slamming James Comey or Hillary Clinton in his tweet. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham