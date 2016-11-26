 LIVE !  :  India, who are leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will like to extend their dominance as they take on Alastair Cook-led England in the third Test at Mohali. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Jadeja drops Cook in slips
 
Reporter becomes Canada's first hijab-clad news anchor

AP
Published Nov 26, 2016, 8:36 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 8:40 am IST
Ginella Massa has been making headlines around the world for her TV debut as an anchor.
This image made from a video provided by CityNews shows Ginella Massa, a Toronto TV reporter. (Photo via AP)
 This image made from a video provided by CityNews shows Ginella Massa, a Toronto TV reporter. (Photo via AP)

Toronto: A Toronto television journalist is believed to be the country's first anchor to don a Muslim head scarf at one of the city's major news broadcasters.

Ginella Massa was asked to fill in on the anchor desk for CityNews' 11 pm broadcast last week and created a buzz after the broadcast ended and she Tweeted, "That's a wrap! Tonight wasn't just important for me. I don't think a woman in hijab has ever anchored a newscast in Canada."

Massa, 29, said Friday that she became Canada's first hijab-wearing television news reporter in 2015 while reporting for CTV News in Kitchener, Ontario, a city west of Toronto. She moved back to Toronto, where she grew up, earlier this year to take a reporting job at CityNews.

