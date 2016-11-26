 LIVE !  :  Jonny Bairstow has continued his good run of form with another fifty in the third Test against India in Mohali. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Bairstow stays put, England 6 down
 
Fidel Castro's funeral on December 4, Cuba declares 9 days of mourning

AFP
Published Nov 26, 2016, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 4:15 pm IST
Castro's ashes will be buried in the historic southeastern city of Santiago on Dec 4 after a four-day procession.
Havana: Cuba declared nine days of public mourning Saturday for its late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, and said his ashes will be buried at a ceremony on December 4 in Santiago de Cuba.

From November 26 to December 4, "public activities and shows will cease, the national flag will fly at half mast on public buildings and military installations," a statement from the state executive said.

President Raul Castro earlier said that his older brother Fidel was to be cremated early Saturday.

Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, died at age 90 in Havana.

His demise was announced by his brother and current President Raul Castro on national television. "The commander in chief of the Cuban revolution died at 22:29 hours this evening," the president announced.

