Donald Trump sends Indian-American's name to Senate for 'IP czar'

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
If confirmed by Senate, Amin, who is currently Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee, would succeed Daniel Marti in the White House.
Washington: Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name has been sent by President Donald Trump to the Senate for confirmation as America's new 'IP czar' to coordinate the country's law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

If confirmed by the Senate, Amin, who is currently Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee, would succeed Daniel Marti in the White House.

Earlier this month, Trump had tapped him as the US' new Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator -- dubbed as 'IP czar' -- to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

Amin has served in the administration of former president George W Bush at the White House as Associate Director for Domestic Policy and at the US Department of Commerce as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, the White House said.

Amin received his bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St Louis. The Recording Industry Association of America welcomed his nomination.

"The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice. Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him," said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

