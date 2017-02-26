World, America

Car ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, suspect held

AP
Published Feb 26, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 9:09 am IST
The victims range in age from as young as 3 or 4-years-old to adults in their 30s and 40s.
Police talk to a man sitting in a car that was struck by a pickup truck, that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans. (Photo: AP)
 Police talk to a man sitting in a car that was struck by a pickup truck, that slammed into a crowd and other vehicles, causing multiple injuries, during the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans. (Photo: AP)

New Orleans: A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured Saturday when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans, police said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspect is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison was asked twice by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn't say "No" he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

"We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated," he said.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized, city Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jeff Selder said.

The victims range in age from as young as 3 or 4-years-old to adults in their 30s and 40s, said Selder.

Among the injured was one New Orleans police officer. Harrison said the officer, who was on duty, was undergoing tests to determine the extent of her injuries. She was in "good spirits," he said.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP) that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

Tags: new orleans, car, mardi gras parade, road accident

Lifestyle Gallery

The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Won't be part of films celebrating misogyny': Prithviraj pays tribute to actress

Prithviraj had previously expressed his anger at the incident through a powerful Facebook post.
 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
 

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscars 2017 with legendary singer Mick Jagger!

Priyanka Chopra with Mick Jagger
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico vows to impose tariffs if Trump presses for wall payment

In this file photo, workers continue work raising a taller fence in the Mexico-US border area separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park. (Photo: AP)

Oscar statue is worth only $10

Oscar statue

US: Man cuts off woman’s finger, drinks her blood, jailed for 3-and-half-yrs

Representational image (Photo: File)

US: Why the Democratic Party chair race matters?

Outgoing Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile (Photo: AP)

UN chief denounces xenophobia, Islamophobia: Official

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham