World, America

Will dissolve charitable foundation to avoid conflict of interest: Trump

AP
Published Dec 25, 2016, 8:37 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 8:38 am IST
Trump said he will pursue philanthropic efforts in other ways, but did not elaborate on how he'd do so.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)

West Palm Beach (Florida): US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he will dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.

The revelation comes as the New York attorney general's office investigates the foundation following media reports that foundation spending went to benefit Trump's campaign.

Trump said in a statement that he has directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation, saying that it operated "at essentially no cost for decades, with 100 percent of the money going to charity."

"The foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children," he said in a statement.

"I will be devoting so much time and energy to the presidency and solving the many problems facing our country and the world. I don't want to allow good work to be associated with a possible conflict of interest," he said.

Trump said he will pursue philanthropic efforts in other ways, but did not elaborate on how he'd do so.

A 2015 tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows the Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in violation of IRS regulations - not only during 2015, but in prior years.

Those regulations prohibit self-dealing by the charity. That's broadly defined as using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.

The tax filing doesn't provide details on the violations. Whether Trump benefited from the foundation's spending has been the subject of an investigation by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In September, Schneiderman disclosed that his office has been investigating Trump's charity to determine whether it has abided by state laws governing nonprofits.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press in September showed Schneiderman's scrutiny of The Donald J. Trump Foundation dated back to at least June, when his office formally questioned the donation made by the charity to a group supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Amy Spitalnick, press secretary for Schneiderman's office, said Saturday that the foundation "cannot legally dissolve" until the investigation is complete.

Trump's announcement to dissolve his own foundation came a day after the president-elect took to Twitter to declare it a "ridiculous shame" that his son Eric will have to stop soliciting funds for his charitable foundation, the Eric Trump Foundation, because of a conflict of interest.

"My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency," Trump tweeted. "He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!"

Trump was in his South Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Saturday, his retreat for most holidays. He spent the week meeting advisers and interviewing candidates for a handful of Cabinet positions that remain unfilled.

Tags: donald trump, us elections, donald j. trump foundation
Location: United States, Florida, Miami Beach

Lifestyle Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marrying sex robots could be legalised by 2050, predict experts

They say chances of marriages working out are higher with robots (Photo: YouTube)
 

Orissa: Sand artiste creates 1,000 Santa Claus sculptures

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 Santa Clauses from sand in an attempt to make a world record at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Labourer falls to death on Deepika and Ranveer starrer Padmavati set

The film stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid.
 

World's tallest artificial Christmas tree created in Sri Lanka

An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Meet Dharma's new on-screen pair, Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra!

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shot the project.
 

Mona Lisa's 'closeness' with Manu on Bigg Boss upsets her beau

Screengrab from the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

World’s oldest mummies to undergo DNA test

The Chinchorro were a hunting and fishing people who lived from 10,000 to 3,400 BC on the Pacific coast of South America, at the edge of the Atacama desert. (Photo: Ancient Origins)

Why political beliefs are hard to change decoded

Scientists discovered that people are more flexible when asked to consider the strength of their belief in non-political statements. (Photo: Pixabay/Representationsl)

Attacks like Berlin rampage 'purely religious threat': Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Obama signs $618 bn defence bill; boosts security cooperation with India

US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)

Defying pressure, US lets UN denounce Israeli settlements

The United States on Friday allowed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham