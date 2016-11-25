Deeply concerned about situation at Kashmir LoC: Ban Ki-moon

United Nations: Deeply concerned over the ‘deterioration’ in situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for restoration of stability in the region, saying the world body supports "all efforts" to reach "durable" peace and security.

"The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the deterioration of the situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir in recent days," a United Nations statement attributed to his spokesman said.

"He calls on all involved to prioritise the restoration of calm and stability in order to prevent any further escalation and loss of life," the statement said, adding that Ban "trusts India and Pakistan can find common ground and work towards a sustainable peace."

"The UN stands by the people of the region and supports all efforts to reach durable peace and security," said the statement.

Tension between India and Pakistan have increased after the attack on an Indian Army base in Uri on September 18 and the resultant "surgical strike" on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the army 10 days later. Since then, cross-border firings have increased killing soldiers and civilians on both sides.

This week, 12 people, including three Pakistani soldiers, were killed in alleged Indian cross-border firings. The Indian response came after the Indian Army warned of "heavy retribution" following the killing of three of its soldiers, with the body of one of them mutilated in a cross-LoC attack.

Pakistan has denied as "false" and "baseless" its troops were responsible for the mutilation and deaths of Indian soldiers.