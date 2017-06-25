 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's Team India look for victory
 
World, America

2 toddlers die from heat as US mom punishes, locks them in car

REUTERS
Published Jun 25, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Randolph told officers she found them unresponsive in a locked car and broke a window to rescue them.
Cynthia Marie Randolph was arrested in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Texas. (Photo: Larry Fizer/Facebook)
 Cynthia Marie Randolph was arrested in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Texas. (Photo: Larry Fizer/Facebook)

Dallas: A Texas mother has been arrested for the deaths of her two toddlers who she said were left in a hot car to teach the older child a lesson while the woman smoked marijuana and took a nap, authorities said.

Cynthia Randolph, 24, was being held on Saturday on $200,000 bail for the deaths of her 16-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter last month, Danie Huffman, a spokeswoman for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

Randolph had originally told investigators that she had been folding laundry and watching television in her rural home west of Fort Worth while the boy, Cavanaugh Ramirez, and his sister Juliet Ramirez played in a back porch, according to a criminal complaint.

After noticing the children were missing, Randolph told officers she found them unresponsive in a locked car and broke a window to rescue them. The temperature was close to 36 degrees Celsius and emergency personnel that Randolph had called pronounced the children dead at the scene, the court filing said.

Randolph repeatedly changed her story under questioning and told a Texas Ranger on Friday that she had found Juliet and Cavanaugh playing inside the car, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

When she told them to get out and they refused, Randolph “shut the car door to teach Juliet a lesson, thinking she could get herself and her brother out of the car when ready,” the statement said.

Randolph went inside the house, smoked marijuana and took a nap for two or three hours. When she awoke, she found the children unresponsive inside the car and broke the window to make it look like an accident, the statement said.

Randolph faces two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Huffman and a person who answered the phone at the Parker County jail had no information about whether she had an attorney.

Thirteen children left in vehicles have died of heat stroke this year, and 713 have died since 1998, according to the NoHeatStroke.org website maintained by Jan Null, a meteorology lecturer at San Jose State University in California.

Tags: texas mother, cavanaugh ramirez, cynthia randolph, parker county sheriff, marijuana
Location: United States, Texas, Dallas

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
 

Kidambi Srikanth clinches Australian Open Super Series title

Playing in his third consecutive Super Series finals, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long in the title clash of the Australian Open Super Series. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian community in US urges Modi to raise H-1B visa issue with Trump

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC for 1st meeting with President Trump (Photo: PMO, Twitter)

Trump wishes Muslims 'warm greetings' for Eid but no Ramadan ending event at WH

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Urge Modi to remove barriers to trade, investment: US lawmakers to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC. His USA visit will witness various programmes including talks with US President Donald Trump and meeting with top CEOs. (Photo: PMO_India/Twitter)

3-nation tour: Modi given warm welcome by Indians in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC. His USA visit will witness various programmes including talks with US President Donald Trump and meeting with top CEOs. (Photo: PMO_India/Twitter)

3-nation tour: Modi arrives in US, to discuss terrorism, H-1B visa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC. His USA visit will witness various programmes including talks with US President Donald Trump and meeting with top CEOs. (Photo: PMO_India/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham