World, America

Trump admin plans drastic cuts in developmental assistance to India

PTI
Published May 25, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Overall, US President Donald Trump has proposed a massive reduction in American aid to South Asian countries.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration has proposed to reduce its developmental assistance to India from USD 85 million in 2016 to a mere USD 33.3 million in 2018.

A major portion of the proposed developmental assistance to India is the US Agency for International Development-led global health programme, which again has dropped from USD 35.5 million in 2016 to USD 19.6 million for the next fiscal beginning October 1, 2017.

In the budget proposal, the US' financial assistance to India for international military education and training has been slightly increased from USD 1.2 million to USD 1.3 million, whereas the financial assistance towards counter-terrorism cooperation has been retained at USD 2 million.

Overall, US President Donald Trump proposed a massive reduction in American aid to South Asian countries.

In his maiden annual budget, he has chopped off foreign military financing to all countries in South Asia except for Pakistan.

Afghanistan, where US has stationed more than 8,000 troops and where the Trump Administration is considering sending more soldiers on the ground, has managed to retain largest level of American funding for the fiscal year 2018.

According to the annual budget proposals sent by the State Department to the Congress, the entire foreign assistance to South and Central Asian countries have been reduced from about USD 2 billion in 2016 to USD 1.4 billion in 2018.

Of this, Afghanistan alone accounts for more than half USD 782 million for the fiscal year 2018.

For Bangladesh, the State Department has reduced the financial assistance from USD 210 million in 2016 to USD 138 million in 2018.

A major chunk (USD95 million) of assistance to Bangladesh is towards strengthening of democracy and economic development of this South Asian country.

Maldives, which is facing extinction from the dangers of climate change, has received a massive cut in developmental assistance from USD 3.3 million in 2016 to a mere 440,000 in 2018, as per budgetary State Department proposals.

Nepal too is off the Trump’s list of Foreign Military Financing as the budgetary proposal for 2018 indicates the figure to zero as against USD 18 million in 2016.

But it has maintained the same level of assistance towards military training and education: USD 0.8 million in 2016 to USD 0.9 million in 2018.

Sri Lanka is another country where Trump has proposed a massive budgetary cut in its financial assistance which has come down from USD 42.5 million in 2016 to a mere USD 3.3 million in 2018.

Most of the funding (USD 2.8 million) would towards peace and security including combating weapons of mass destruction, and stabilisation operations and security sector reform.

Military training and education accounts for another half a million USD, according to US budgetary papers.

Tags: donald trump, developmental assistance, us aid, global health programme
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina were the guests on an episode of Kapil Sharma's reality show that was shot in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina shoot for Kapil's show
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their film 'Raabta' on the sets of the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta pair Sushant and Kriti bring out their fun side on reality show
Celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world converged at the engagement function of cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zaheer-Sagarika's engagement: Virat-Anushka, B-Town and cricketers dazzle
Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and several other stars were present for the Muhurat ceremony of the film 'Genius', the debut of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, other stars launch debut film of Anil Sharma's son
Amitabh Bachchan was one of the star attractions at a bash to celebrate Mumbai Indians' IPL title in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan joins Sachin, Mumbai Indians stars as they celebrate IPL win
The regular stunner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed headlines this time too and Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival this year. However, Sonam Kapoor has also managed to establish her own idenity on the red carpet with her fashion sense. Her appearances at the film festival are among the main reasons she is known as a fashionista in Bollywood. Here we take a look at her outfits at the festival in the last seven years.

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's fashion revolution in her 7-year journey
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ransomware attack: Wannacry affects Google's RailWire free Wi-Fi service

(Image: Representational image/ Gadget Blaze)
 

Boeing, DARPA to design next-gen space plane

(Image: DARPA)
 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump cuts Pakistan aid from $255M to $100M

Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

China to pursue active foreign policy in Asia Pacific: US official

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on worldwide threats. (Photo: AP)

China calls for new talks with North Korea on nukes

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi enters a Security Council meeting about North Korea at UN headquarters. (Photo: AP)

India key player in US' 2 infra projects in Asia; move to counter China's OBOR

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham