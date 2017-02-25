 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live Test cricket score India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3
 
World, America

Kansas shooting suspect had health issues: media

REUTERS
Published Feb 25, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Purinton often complained about his ill health and was mourning his father's death, according to a neighbour and local media reports.
Adam Purinton is charged with the premeditated murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla as well as the attempted murders of Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani and American Ian Grillot. (Photo: AP)
 Adam Purinton is charged with the premeditated murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla as well as the attempted murders of Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani and American Ian Grillot. (Photo: AP)

Washington: A white US Navy veteran accused of killing a man from India and wounding two other men when he opened fire at a Kansas bar, often complained about his ill health and was mourning his father's death, according to a neighbour and local media reports.

Adam Purinton, 51, is charged with the premeditated murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, as well as the attempted murders of Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani, 32, and American Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, a suburb of Kansas City.

Before opening fire, Purinton is accused of shouting "get out of my country," a bystander told the Kansas City Star.

The attack, which is being investigated by federal agents as a possible hate crime, came as a surprise to residents living near Purinton's longtime home at the end of a quiet Olathe cul de sac, about a mile from the murder scene.

"They're shocked," said Raymond Horspool, who lives a few houses away from Purinton, of his neighbourhood's residents. Other neighbours told him the attack "seemed out of character."

Purinton had lived in Olathe since 1998, records show. He was known by neighbours as a low-key fixture in the community, and as a regular of Austins who was generally friendly, said Horspool.

"He seemed nice," another neighbour, Richard Morris, told Fox4KC. "It's shocking to hear about what he's accused of."

Purinton once worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, said an agency spokesman, who declined to say how long Purinton was with the FAA or what position he held.

Since leaving the FAA in 2000, Purinton held a number of jobs, including working at a local liquor store and at an information technology business, according to local media.

Citing numerous interviews with neighbours past and present, the Kansas City Star reported that Purinton was often seen with a beer in his hand. Horspool said he had not seen Purinton drinking.

Relatives of Purinton did not respond to requests for comments on Friday. Neighbours interviewed by the Star and other nearby residents listed in public records were not immediately reachable by phone. Police have declined to give any personal details about Purinton so far, citing the ongoing investigation.

While Purinton usually kept to himself, neighbours said, when he did socialise he often talked with pride about his time in the Navy. He also exhibited an especially close relationship with his father.

But over the past year, Purinton had increasingly complained about his health and frequently visited the VA for medical testing, the Star reported.

"I just had a feeling he didn't understand what was happening to him," neighbour Carol Shimeall told the Star. "His words were, 'They just take my blood and they throw it away. I'm worthless.'"

After his father died about a year ago, Purinton also talked frequently about how he was grieving for him, the Star said.

But while he often appeared to be distressed, neighbour Michael Shimeall told the newspaper, he did not seem hostile.

"I never saw his temper or anything like that," Shimeall said, adding that he was finding it hard to take in that Purinton was accused of murdering a man. "It's very sad what happens to some people and that he would go off that way."

Tags: kansas shooting, adam purinton, us bar shooting, kansas bar shooting

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live Test cricket score India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3

While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
 

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico, unified against Trump but divided on its president

Enrique Peña Nieto's 17% approval ratings are the lowest recorded for a Mexican president. (Photo: AP)

Trump blames FBI for failing to stop media leaks

President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

US: Gamer dies while attempting 24-hour stream for charity

Vigneault's Twitch profile says he had raised nearly $11,000 for various charities during his 5-year streaming career. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad techie killed in Kansas bar: FBI probes 'hate crime' angle

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed by a gunman in a Kansar

'Get out of my country': Man shoots dead Hyderabad engineer in US bar

The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe. (Photo: Go Fund Me)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham