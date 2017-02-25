 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australian lead crosses 350-run mark
 
World, America

Kansas shooting raises fears with local Indian-Americans

REUTERS
Published Feb 25, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 10:08 am IST
US Navy veteran Adam Purinton has been charged with the premeditated murder Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)
 Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)

Kansas: The shooting death of an Indian engineer and the wounding of another man in a possible hate crime at a Kansas bar has raised fears among members of the area's fast-growing Indian-American community.

The suspected gunman, US Navy veteran Adam Purinton, 51, has been charged with the premeditated murder in Olathe, just outside Kansas City, of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and the attempted murder of Alok Madasani, also 32, as well as an American who tried to intervene.

Before opening fire, Purinton is accused of shouting "get out of my country," a bystander told the Kansas City Star.

Several members of the Kansas City area's Indian-American community said the attack had forced them to think about their safety.

"The main reaction is shock, because this is home," said Samarpita Bajpai, 45, who lives in suburban Overland Park and runs a non-profit Indian dance company.

Going forward, Bajpai said that for the first time in her nearly 20 years living in the Kansas City area she will try to refrain from being out late at night.

She said the local area had always been very welcoming. Through her Gurukul Dance Company, Bajpai tours U.S. cities with a troupe of 10 dancers, all of whom except her are white people with an affinity for Indian culture, she said.

The shooting comes as some members of U.S. minority groups have expressed unease with the political and social climate in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center said in a report this month hate groups proliferated in 2016 as Donald Trump's bid for the U.S. presidency energized the radical right.

A number of Jewish leaders called on Trump to speak out against anti-Semitism following a spate of bomb threats to Jewish community centres. Trump this week called the threats horrible and he has said he rejects violence and harassment.

The greater Kansas City area, which straddles the border between the states of Missouri and Kansas, is home to about 2 million people with an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 Indian-Americans, although exact figures are not available, said Vijay Ainapurapu, 45, the former president of the India Association of Kansas City.

Ainapurapu, who works in software at Sprint Corp (S.N), said by telephone that the local Indian-American community has grown about tenfold since he arrived in the Kansas City area in 2001.

Due to the shooting, he added, safety precautions are a major talking point for his group.

Ainapurapu, who came to the United States in 1998 and previously lived in Texas and California, said Kansas City had been "as welcoming as any other place in America."

Akshay Anand, 34, the owner of the Karats jewellery store in Overland Park who is involved with the India Association of Kansas City, said he will avoid areas where he might feel at risk, including what he called neighbourhoods with low education levels.

"Everybody's going to be extremely cautious," said Anand, who lives a short drive from where the shooting occurred. "I think it's going to take time for this to settle in."

Kansas City resident Ajay Sood, 50, who teaches courses in Indian culture and ran as a write-in candidate for U.S. president last year, said he often finds native-born Americans are ignorant of his background.

Mistaking the ethnicity of Indian Americans was a hot topic after the Kansas City Star reported that the suspect said after fleeing that he had shot two Middle Eastern men.

"Most of the Americans who have never travelled outside the U.S., they cannot identify who's a Pakistani, who's an Indian, who's an Afghani and who's a Sikh," Sood said by phone.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, kansas shooting, kansas bar shooting
Location: United States, Missouri, Kansas City

Related Stories

Eric Jackson, FBI Special Agent in Charge, addresses questions from the media during a press conference. (Photo: AP)

Kansas man charged in shooting of 2 Indians in possible hate crime

Adam Purinton was charged with one count of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder.
25 Feb 2017 8:38 AM
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting shatters Indian engineer's American dream

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was one of many ambitious young Indians who go abroad each year in search of a better education and career prospects.
25 Feb 2017 9:48 AM
File picture of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in a shooting in a Kansas City on Wednesday.

‘Fearful’ Indian-Americans looking to return home

NRI and CEO of Eshaan Energy, Vijayawada, said it’s unfortunate that innocent Indians are losing their lives.
25 Feb 2017 2:03 AM
Parents of Srinivas Kuchibhotla mourn their son’s death. (Photo: PTI)

Kansas shooting: Hyderabad techie’s parents inconsolable

Srinivas is survived by his wife Sunayana Dumala, who he married four years ago.
25 Feb 2017 2:03 AM
Srinivas Kuchibhotla (left) and Alok Reddy (right)

Kansas shooting: Alok’s kin glad he survived

Alok had a narrow escape with a thigh wound, but Srinivas was shot fatally.
25 Feb 2017 2:02 AM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Recap Erdogan biopic to hit screens ahead of referendum

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AP)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australian lead crosses 350-run mark

While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mexico, unified against Trump but divided on its president

Enrique Peña Nieto's 17% approval ratings are the lowest recorded for a Mexican president. (Photo: AP)

Trump blames FBI for failing to stop media leaks

President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

US: Gamer dies while attempting 24-hour stream for charity

Vigneault's Twitch profile says he had raised nearly $11,000 for various charities during his 5-year streaming career. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad techie killed in Kansas bar: FBI probes 'hate crime' angle

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed by a gunman in a Kansar

'Get out of my country': Man shoots dead Hyderabad engineer in US bar

The unarmed Purinton was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives from Olathe. (Photo: Go Fund Me)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham