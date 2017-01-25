World, America

Disturbing video shows caretaker hitting an elderly woman in Texas

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 25, 2017
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Investigators said that the accused attacked the woman after learning that she was feeding 'human food' to her pet dog.
Authorities have described Floyd as a fugitive who is wanted on the charges of physical assault that took place on New Year's Day in Houston's Oak Valley Drive. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 Authorities have described Floyd as a fugitive who is wanted on the charges of physical assault that took place on New Year's Day in Houston's Oak Valley Drive. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Houston, Texas: Texas police have released a disturbing video footage that shows a caretaker mercilessly hitting an elderly woman while hurling abuses at her.

The CCTV footage was uploaded on YouTube by the Memorial Villages Police Department of Houston, who appealed to the people to help them locate the accused identified as Brenda Floyd.

Authorities have described Floyd as a fugitive who is wanted on the charges of physical assault that took place on New Year's Day in Houston's Oak Valley Drive.

Investigators said that the accused attacked the woman after learning that she was feeding 'human food' to her pet dog. The accused had also repeatedly accused the elderly woman of lying about feeding the dog.

"Shut the f*** up! Yes, you did. Stop lying to me, bitch!" the caretaker can be heard shouting in the video.

The video footage shows the caretaker screaming at the elderly woman and hitting her several times in the head.

Crime Stoppers have announced a reward of USD 5,000 to anyone who would inform police about Floyd.

Tags: brenda floyd, caretaker, crime, physical abuse, elderly woman attacked
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

