World, America

Donald Trump calls North Korea's Kim Jong-Un 'madman with nuclear weapons'

AFP
Published May 24, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Days after the conversation with North Korea leader, Trump said publicly that he would be 'honored' to meet with Kim.
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a "madman with nuclear weapons" during a telephone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, according to a transcript of the conversation released by US media Tuesday.

A White House readout of the April 29 call characterized it as a "very friendly conversation." Days after the conversation, Trump said publicly that he would be "honored" to meet with Kim.

But in the call, Trump hinted at a possible dramatic escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

"We can't let a madman with nuclear weapons let on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 -- but we don't want to use it," the US leader said, citing "two nuclear submarines" the Pentagon sent to the area last month.

Transcribed by the Philippine government, the conversation was released by The Washington Post and The Intercept.

Trump also queried Duterte about whether he believed Kim was "stable or not stable." The Philippine leader responded that their North Korean counterpart's "mind is not working and he might just go crazy one moment."

Kim has a "dangerous toy in his hands that could create so much agony and suffering for all mankind," he added.

But Trump appeared reassured that North Korea's recent missile tests had failed, saying that "all his rockets are crashing. That's the good news."

Turning to China and its ability to counter the nuclear threat, Trump pressed Duterte to call Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert pressure.

"I hope China solves the problem. They really have the means because a great degree of their stuff come through China," Trump said, adding: "But if China doesn't do it, we will do it."

Duterte agreed, saying "at the end of the day, the last card, the ace, has to be with China."

However, he also cautioned, starkly, that "the other option is a nuclear blast, which is not good for everybody."

Trump closed the call by inviting Duterte to visit the White House "anytime you want to come," and called him a "good man."

"Seriously, if you want to come over, just let us know. Just take care of yourself, and we will take care of North Korea," he added.

At the start of the call, Trump congratulated Duterte on doing a "great job" in his controversial drug war that has killed thousands of people.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong-un, rodrigo duterte, philippine government
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking! Samsung Galaxy S8’s iris scanning security hacked with a simple photo

All it took them is a simple point and shoot camera, a laser printer and a contact lens to get through Samsung’s iris scanning security.
 

This Indonesian female Muslim is using humour to tackle social evils

The comic's jokes touch on topics ranging from Jakarta's recent religiously-charged election to sex and alcohol. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung confirms to showcase stretchable OLED this week

Photo: Samsung Display
 

Sachin Tendulkar's biopic made tax-free in Odisha

Sachin Tendulkar at the trailer launch of his film.
 

This telescope discovers its first 'strange' signal from space

(Image: CSIRO)
 

Science says: Whale of a mystery solved? How they got so big

Blue Whale
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Over 30,000 Indians overstayed in US last year: Homeland Security Dept

According to report, 739,478 overstayed their admission, resulting in a total overstay rate of 1.47 per cent. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

US: 7-year-old Louisville boy killed by stray gunfire

7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet in Louisville. (Photo: Representational/ File).

US lawmaker calls for abolishing H1B visa lottery system

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop

Working with other nations for more information on Manchester attack: US

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

New York steps up security after deadly blast at Manchester concert

Armed police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham