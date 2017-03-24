World, America

Hate crime: White US veteran stabs 66-year-old homeless black man

AFP
Published Mar 24, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
The attack comes as several major US cities including New York are grappling with an increase in hate crimes.
Police say Jackson admitted stabbing Timothy Caughman multiple times near the homeless shelter where the victim lived. (Representational image)
 Police say Jackson admitted stabbing Timothy Caughman multiple times near the homeless shelter where the victim lived. (Representational image)

New York: A white US army veteran accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old homeless black man in New York was charged Thursday with second-degree murder as a hate crime, after telling police he was planning a race-based killing spree.

James Jackson, 28, is also facing a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Monday night's incident near the city's main Port Authority bus terminal.

The attack comes as several major US cities including New York are grappling with an increase in hate crimes.

Police say Jackson admitted stabbing Timothy Caughman multiple times near the homeless shelter where the victim lived. Caughman managed to walk two blocks to a police station but was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Jackson -- who served in the US Army from 2009 to 2012, a stint that included a tour of duty in Afghanistan -- turned himself in to police in Times Square on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

He told police he considered the killing to be "practice prior to going to Times Square to kill additional black men," according to the complaint.

It said he was "angered by black men mixing with white women." The ex-serviceman told police he had traveled to the city on a bus from his home in Baltimore, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) to the south.

"In general he came here to target male blacks," Assistant Chief William Aubry, head of the Manhattan detectives' squad, was quoted as saying.

Jackson came to New York because he wanted to make a statement in the "media capital of the world," Aubry said.

Police reportedly recovered Jackson's sword, which had a 18-inch (46-centimeter) blade, after he told them where to find it.

"On Monday evening, an innocent man was stabbed to death in what appears to be an unprovoked attack prompted by the victim's race," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

"More than an unspeakable human tragedy, this is an assault on what makes this the greatest city in the world: our inclusiveness and our diversity," he said.

"Now it's our collective responsibility to speak clearly and forcefully in the face of intolerance and violence."

On Wednesday, the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance launched a promotion called "Too New York To Hate" to encourage victims and witnesses of violence against an ethnic group, community or religion to come forward to testify.

Tags: us army veteran, race-based killing

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has continued his tirade against Virat Kohli and Team India ahead of 4th Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia need not tinker with playing XI, pressure is on India, says Steve Waugh
 

Siri helps four-year-old boy save his mother’s life

(Representational image)
 

Watch: Donald Trump pretends to drive truck at White House, makes funny faces

President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 

Fitness test on Saturday to decide Virat Kohli’s participation in Dharamsala Test

Virat Kohli, who skipped batting practice on Thursday but took some fielding drills, was seen doing batting warm-ups earlier on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple to assemble iPhone 6, 6S in India; will they be cheaper?

iPhone 6
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump administration orders 'increased scrutiny' for visas

The cable was sent after President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)

Trumps plot big hotel expansion, but political problems loom

Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said he hopes to open 50 to 100 Scions in three years, and already has letters of intent with more than 20 developers. (Photo: AP)

Trump demands support in do-or-die Friday vote on healthcare plan

Health care activists march to the Trump International hotel during a protest on March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Donald Trump pretends to drive truck at White House, makes funny faces

President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump asks Republicans to pass Health Care Act

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham