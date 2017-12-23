search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Trump, the Tax Santa is coming to town: Republican tax bill signed

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Trump signed the sweeping tax overhaul which represents the most drastic changes to the US tax code since 1986 into law.
Trump told reporters that he was rushing through the signing of the bill to fulfil his promise to his fellow countrymen that he would do it before Christmas. (Photo: AP)
 Trump told reporters that he was rushing through the signing of the bill to fulfil his promise to his fellow countrymen that he would do it before Christmas. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump Saturday signed the most sweeping US tax overhaul in over 30 years into law and asserted that he has fulfilled his Christmas promise to the countrymen.

The USD 1.5 trillion tax reform bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for the second time by 224 to 201 votes to clear the technical snag in the passage of the package, which was passed by the Senate and House earlier.

 

Trump signed the sweeping tax overhaul which represents the most drastic changes to the US tax code since 1986 into law in his Oval Office of the White House before leaving for Florida on his Christmas vacation.

Trump told reporters that he was rushing through the signing of the bill to fulfil his promise to his fellow countrymen that he would do it before Christmas.

“I didn’t want you folks to say I wasn’t keeping my promise. ... we did a rush job today and it wasn’t fancy... we expected a formal ceremony in two weeks,” Trump said.

The passage of the bill by the Senate and House of Representatives is considered to be the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump, after coming to power.

Early this week, the Republican-majority Congress passed the tax reform bill, which was Trump’s key election promise.

Read: Trump, the tax Santa: Promises ‘giant tax cut’ as Christmas gift

The bill among other things reduces income tax of individuals, drops down the business tax to 21 per cent. Trump called the tax package the “biggest tax cuts and reform in our country”.

The president said New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft said that because of the tax bill he was building “a tremendous paper mill.”

He called it “a bill for the middle class and a bill for jobs”.

“Corporations are literally going wild,” he said. The Democrats were highly critical of the tax reform bill.

“The American people have been robbed of the substantive and exhaustive debate in Congress they deserve on a USD 1.5 trillion bill that will shake up our entire economy and cripple our nation’s spending power for decades to come,” Senator Tom Carper had said.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the Republican tax bill would add nearly USD 1.5 trillion to the national debt while raising taxes on working families, and destabilise health care system by leaving 13 million more Americans without insurance.

“This legislation is a ticking tax bomb: millions of middle-class families could see their taxes increase over the next decade as state and local tax deductions and other middle-class provisions get dramatically scaled back,” he had said.

“This tax ‘plan’ is little more than a gift to corporations and the top one per cent and an attack on our values,” alleged Senator Kamala Harris.

Tags: republican tax bill, donald trump, christmas, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

California fires ‘burn way into history,’ largest in state so far

The Thomas fire took only 2 weeks to burn its way into history books as unrelenting winds and parched weather turned everything in its path to tinder, including more than 700 homes. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Year-ender 2017: Most iconic memes of Donald Trump

The business magnate has the world divided, some worship him (or his ideas) and the others (the normals) despise him. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to 2012 action film 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Win for LGBTQ: Court rejects Trump’s bid to stop transgender military recruits

In an August memorandum, Trump gave the military until March 2018 to revert to a policy prohibiting openly transgender individuals from joining the military and authorizing their discharge. (Photo: File)

FBI arrests Ex-Marine for planning Christmas attack, inspired by ISIS

Tow truck driver Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, was planning to target the city's busy Pier 39 tourist spot, according to an affidavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Christopher McKinney. (Photo: File/Representational)

United States of Arms: Trump govt to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons

The move is likely to escalate tensions between the United States and Russia, as President Donald Trump contends with ongoing questions about whether he's too hesitant to confront the Kremlin. (Photo: File)

US government official Henrietta Fore to head UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, 69, will replace Anthony Lake who has served as executive director of the UN Children's Fund since 2010. (Photo: AFP)

UN imposes new sanctions on N Korea over missile it claims can reach US

Signed by all 15 members of the Security Council, the resolution bans the import of nearly 90 per cent refined petroleum products to the country. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham