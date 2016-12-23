Indian gropes woman on flight, writes apology note; says action was ‘stupid’

The woman fell asleep and later awakened to discover that her blanket had been pulled off her body, according to a criminal complaint. (Representational image)

New York: An Indian man living in the US groped a woman onboard an Air India flight and later apologised in a pair of notes in which he said his actions were "stupid", authorities said on Thursday.

Ganesh Parkar, 40, was detained on the woman's complaint and charged with abusive sexual contact in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

Parkar had a business class seat on the transcontinental flight from Mumbai to Newark but chose to sit in a middle seat next to the woman in economy class, prosecutors said.

The woman fell asleep and later awakened to discover that her blanket had been pulled off her body, according to a criminal complaint. After replacing the blanket and going back to sleep, the woman again woke up to find Parkar's hand inside her shirt, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, the woman yelled, "What the hell are you doing?" and crew members instructed Parkar to move back to his assigned seat.

Parkar repeatedly asked flight attendants to allow him to speak to the woman but his requests were denied, prosecutors said. He wrote her two notes in which he apologised for a "moment's stupidity" and admitted he had been "stupid," according to the complaint.

A defence lawyer for Parkar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parkar was released on $50,000 bond and ordered to remain under house arrest.