World, America

Indian gropes woman on flight, writes apology note; says action was ‘stupid’

REUTERS
Published Dec 23, 2016, 9:20 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 9:24 am IST
The accused was detained on woman's complaint and charged with abusive sexual contact.
The woman fell asleep and later awakened to discover that her blanket had been pulled off her body, according to a criminal complaint. (Representational image)
 The woman fell asleep and later awakened to discover that her blanket had been pulled off her body, according to a criminal complaint. (Representational image)

New York: An Indian man living in the US groped a woman onboard an Air India flight and later apologised in a pair of notes in which he said his actions were "stupid", authorities said on Thursday.

Ganesh Parkar, 40, was detained on the woman's complaint and charged with abusive sexual contact in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

Parkar had a business class seat on the transcontinental flight from Mumbai to Newark but chose to sit in a middle seat next to the woman in economy class, prosecutors said.

The woman fell asleep and later awakened to discover that her blanket had been pulled off her body, according to a criminal complaint. After replacing the blanket and going back to sleep, the woman again woke up to find Parkar's hand inside her shirt, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, the woman yelled, "What the hell are you doing?" and crew members instructed Parkar to move back to his assigned seat.

Parkar repeatedly asked flight attendants to allow him to speak to the woman but his requests were denied, prosecutors said. He wrote her two notes in which he apologised for a "moment's stupidity" and admitted he had been "stupid," according to the complaint.

A defence lawyer for Parkar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parkar was released on $50,000 bond and ordered to remain under house arrest.

Tags: groping, groping on flight, indian man arrested, woman groped
Location: United States, New York, New York

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
Priyanka Chopra and the team of her Punjabi production 'Sarvann' were seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka grooves to Punjabi beats on Kapil Sharma's show
2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: OK Jaanu's Enna Sona is the perfect romantic song for the season

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Warangal cops set world record in biggest self-defence class

Representational image
 

IIT Chennai alumni Indian-American elected as Mayor of Californian city

Pradeep Gupta, IIT Chennai alumni, was sworn in as the Mayor of the city early this month, a media release said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

First pictures: Saif, Kareena offer a glimpse of their baby Taimur

Saif and Kareena outsdie their Bandra home on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

World's fattest man has resolution to reduce weight by half this year

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient's stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

In May, India's minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country's first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Expand nukes until world 'comes to its senses': Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)

US man deplaned for telling Ivanka Trump her 'father's ruining our country': report

President-elect Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump during the opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Indian-origin ex-portfolio manager charged in US bribery scam

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as Counsellor to President

Kellyanne Conway. (Photo: AP)

US privacy board in disarray before Trump takes office

Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) runs a computer system called Tempora for mass surveillance that was revealed by Edward Snowden. (Photo: Twitter | @xenthium)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham