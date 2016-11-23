World, America

Pak warns India against use of water as an instrument of coercion

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 12:36 pm IST
Under the water treaty, waters of 6 rivers, Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum were to be shared between India and Pak.
In his address, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also mentioned Indus Water Treaty, saying it withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, including wars. (Photo: Representational Image)
 In his address, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also mentioned Indus Water Treaty, saying it withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, including wars. (Photo: Representational Image)

United Nations: In an apparent reference to row over Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan has warned against use of water as an instrument of coercion or war and asserted that international community must remain vigilant to any sign of unwillingness to maintain cooperation on resolving water issues.

"The international community must assume a responsibility to develop, nurture and protect normative frameworks, at multilateral and bilateral levels, to ensure that states remain willing to resolve water issues cooperatively,"

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi said in her address to the UN Security Council during an open debate on water, peace and security.

"It must promote bilateral and regional agreements on waterways; and once they are evolved, ensure that they are not undermined through unilateral or coercive measures," Lodhi said as she described the India-Pak Indus Water Treaty of 1960, with the World Bank as guarantor, a model of what can be achieved through bilateral agreements.

"But this Treaty is equally a good case study of what could go wrong if such agreements are not honoured or threatened by one of the state parties to be abrogated altogether. The international community must remain vigilant to any sign of unwillingness to maintain cooperation and be willing act to avert any conflict," Lodhi said.

In his address, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also mentioned Indus Water Treaty, saying it withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, including wars.

"In the second half of the 20th century, more than 200 water treaties were successfully negotiated. International river agreements have enhanced security and stability in river basins," he said.

"The 1960 Indus Waters agreement between India and Pakistan has famously survived at least two wars and numerous clashes and diplomatic crises," Ban said.

The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding their use of the rivers, known as the Permanent Indus Commission which includes a commissioner from each of the two countries.

It also sets out a process for resolving so-called "questions", "differences" and "disputes" that may arise between the parties.

He said management of more than 200 international rivers and at least that many trans-boundary aquifers was especially important.

Tags: indus water treaty, instrument of coercion

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhaakad: Aamir takes pride in his daughters’ brawniness, celebrates girl power!

Stills from the song.
 

Anil Kapoor goes international again, this time for digital series

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the television series '24'.
 

Samsung to launch 'Jet Black' Galaxy S7 in December

Galaxy S7 Black Onyx variant.
 

Delhi advocate alleges Coldplay dishonoured national flag, files complaint

Chris Martin of British Band Coldplay performs during the Global Citizen concert. (Photo: PTI)
 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US President-elect Trump keeping 'open mind' on pulling out of climate accord

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Barack Obama's not-so-secret admirer: Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump with outgoing President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

Donald Trump to zero in on abuse of work visa

Donald Trump

US school bus driver charged in deadly crash that killed 5 students

An arrest affidavit posted online by Chattanooga station WTVC says Walker was driving well above the posted 30 mph speed limit on a narrow, winding road when he lost control of the bus. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump won't push Hillary Clinton’s email investigation: aide

The Republican made Clinton's email scandal and allegations of pay-to-play at her family foundation a core theme of his campaign, railing against her
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham