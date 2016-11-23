World, America

Indian-origin teenager commits suicide over exam marks in UK

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 4:30 pm IST
She missed out on the top scores she needed to meet the cut-off for her first choice university.
Harpreet Kaur Hallaith, from Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England, is believed to have jumped to her death and her body was found at High Rock. (Photo: Representational Image/ AP)
 Harpreet Kaur Hallaith, from Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England, is believed to have jumped to her death and her body was found at High Rock. (Photo: Representational Image/ AP)

London: An 18-year-old Indian-origin girl in the UK committed suicide after missing out on the top scores she needed to meet the cut-off for her first choice university, her inquest was told.

Harpreet Kaur Hallaith, from Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England, is believed to have jumped to her death and her body was found at High Rock, a beauty spot in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, a day after she was reported missing by her parents in August.

A suicide note was also recovered, her inquest at Shropshire Coroner's Court was told this week.

"I can't think what Harpreet was thinking that day but I can’t think she really intended to take her own life," her mother told the inquest.

"She was a happy child [who] loved school and had lots of friends. She developed a keen interest in languages as well as history. Harpreet was always very popular," she added.

John Ellery, the coroner, recorded a verdict of suicide with the cause of death as multiple injuries.

Harpreet was a bright student from Wolverhampton Girls High School but had started to feel stressed about her exams earlier this year.

The teenager needed two A* grades and one A to secure a place at Durham University reading Russian and History. On August 18, she learnt that she had one A and two Bs in Russian, Latin and History.

However, she had been informed by email that her grades were good enough to get into her second choice, the University of Edinburgh.

She left home for a walk after learning of her results and was reported missing by her parents when she failed to return home a few hours later.

Her possessions were discovered at the top of High Rock, a spot 11 miles away where she often went to think, before her body was recovered by local police.

The inquest was also told that the teenager had been treated for an overdose in February this year.

Tags: indian-origin, suicide, exam

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Losers again? Pakistan cricketers want Virat Kohli fined for ball tampering!

Former Pakistani leg-spinner said that Virat Kohli should be fined after an English daily alleged that India’s Test skipper was involved in ball-tampering during the first India versus England Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Apple mirror — a giant iPhone cum mirror

Things that are useful are apps like Uber, Netflix, news, smart IoT controls, speakers and more.
 

Tamil actor Siddharth slams Ranveer Singh’s new ad for objectifying women

Siddharth expressed his disgust on the picture on Twitter.
 

Watch: VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev discuss Sonam Gupta’s unfaithfulness

Cricketing greats like VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev passed their verdict about the ficticious character. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Lilly 'Superwoman' Singh destroys troll who asked her to make a sandwich

She ended by asking him to get cold water for newly acquired burns (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly; I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Joe Biden 'not interested' in running for Democratic Party chair

US Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo; AFP)

US President-elect Trump keeping 'open mind' on pulling out of climate accord

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Barack Obama's not-so-secret admirer: Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump with outgoing President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

Donald Trump to zero in on abuse of work visa

Donald Trump

US school bus driver charged in deadly crash that killed 5 students

An arrest affidavit posted online by Chattanooga station WTVC says Walker was driving well above the posted 30 mph speed limit on a narrow, winding road when he lost control of the bus. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham