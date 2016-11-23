World, America

Indian-origin Nikki Haley leads Trump's pick for US envoy to UN: report

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 1:40 pm IST
She would be the first ever Indian-American Cabinet rank official in any administration.
South Carolina's Indian-American Governor Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)
 South Carolina's Indian-American Governor Nikki Haley. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: South Carolina's Indian-American Governor Nikki Haley is the leading candidate to be President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, media reports said on Wednesday.

While there was no word from the presidential transition team, several US media reported that the announcement in this regard could be made as early as Wednesday.

If chosen, Haley, 44, would be the first woman and minority to join Trump's administration and would replace Samantha Power as the next US Ambassador to the UN, the Wall Street Journal reported.

She would also be the first ever Indian-American Cabinet rank official in any administration.

The Cabinet position would require confirmation by the Senate.

Reports also said that former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, a Haley ally, is said to be Trump's likely choice for secretary of state, a position Haley was previously speculated for last week.

Reports also said that Trump has picked Gen (rtd) James Mattis as his Defense Secretary.

The newest revelation comes after Haley's face-to-face meeting with Trump at Trump Tower in New York on Thursday.

"It was a good meeting. We talked about a multiple group of topics and it was nice meeting," she had told reporters on Monday.

"The move, expected Wednesday, continues the steep political rise of the daughter of Indian immigrants that started six years ago when the Bamberg native was elected as

South Carolina's first female and minority governor," reported The Post and Courier, the leading newspaper of South Carolina.

"The planned nomination to the cabinet-level post, confirmed by multiple sources with knowledge of the decision, is likely to raise questions about Haley’s qualifications for a major foreign policy role since she has little diplomatic experience as state lawmaker and governor," the daily said.

The Wall Street said former presidential candidate Ben Carson has been asked to consider leading the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was a vocal critic of the real estate mogul on the campaign trail. She later voted for Trump, lamenting that she was "not a fan" of either candidate.

Born Nimrata "Nikki" Randhawa, Haley is the first minority and female governor of South Carolina, a deeply conservative state with a long history of racial strife.

As the youngest governor in the US and only the second Indian-American to serve at the helm of a US state, she has been characterised as a rising star within the Republican Party.

Tags: nikki haley, donald trump, ambassador, united nations, indian-american

Entertainment Gallery

Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gauri Shinde promoted their film 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Shinde promote 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt featured on an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Dear Zindagi'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt get romantic on Kapil Sharma's show
Karan Johar was seen while shooting for Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan brings out the entertainer in him on Kapil Sharma's show
Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham and several other stars were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Rajinikanth creates fan frenzy, SRK travels with AbRam
Sooraj Pancholi, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and several other stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Preity, Esha, Ileana, Sooraj, other stars keep it casual yet fashionable
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly. I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
 

Video: Barack Obama praises Ellen DeGeneres for her contribution to gay rights

Obama lauded her courage for coming out (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani's Befikre Bhangra in Khulke Dulke is a colourful delight

Screengrabs from the video
 

Exclusive:‘Kahaani 2’ makers think ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ is no threat, release date a plan?

A still from 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. 'Kahaani 2' was supposed to release on November 25, same day as SRK-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi, but the producers changed it to December 2 as the Bhatt family is 'like family to them'.
 

Tubelight diaries: Kabir Khan recreates Manali's charm in Mumbai for Salman

Salman Khan snapped with his co-star Zhu Zhu.
 

Indian-American boy wins $100K in top US quiz show

Sharath won the game by the slimmest of margins: one dollar, a media release said. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US President-elect Trump keeping 'open mind' on pulling out of climate accord

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Barack Obama's not-so-secret admirer: Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump with outgoing President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

Donald Trump to zero in on abuse of work visa

Donald Trump

US school bus driver charged in deadly crash that killed 5 students

An arrest affidavit posted online by Chattanooga station WTVC says Walker was driving well above the posted 30 mph speed limit on a narrow, winding road when he lost control of the bus. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump won't push Hillary Clinton’s email investigation: aide

The Republican made Clinton's email scandal and allegations of pay-to-play at her family foundation a core theme of his campaign, railing against her
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham