World, America

Donald Trump picks up Indian-American Nikki Haley as UN ambassador

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 6:27 pm IST
She would be the first ever Indian-American Cabinet rank official in any administration.
With her appointment to the top diplomatic post in UN, Haley has become the first woman and minority to join Trump's administration. (Photo: AP)
 With her appointment to the top diplomatic post in UN, Haley has become the first woman and minority to join Trump's administration. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Nikki Haley was on Wednesday picked up by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, becoming first Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level post in the US administration.

44-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley is first woman tapped by Trump for a top-level administration post during his transition to the White House.

Citing a source familiar with the decision, CNN reported that President-elect Trump has picked South Carolina's Governor Haley to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.

The move, which will be announced later on Wednesday, comes as Trump advisers are seeking to diversify his ranks and marks his first female appointment to a cabinet-level post, The Washington Post reported.

Trump's plan to offer the job to Haley, a rising Republican star, was first reported by the Post and Courier.

Haley has already carved out a legacy for herself, serving as her home state's first female and first minority governor.

Haley, who is serving her second term, has worked on trade and labour issues as governor but brings little foreign policy experience. Her views on various US military and national security matters usually fall within the Republican Party's hawkish mainstream.

Trump met with Haley on Thursday at Trump Tower in New York as part of the round of meetings the president-elect has held.

With her appointment to the top diplomatic post in UN, Haley has become the first woman and minority to join Trump's administration. She would replace Samantha Power.

She would also be the first ever Indian-American Cabinet rank official in any administration. The Cabinet position would require confirmation by the Senate.

Haley was critical of Trump during the primary campaign and had backed Senator Marco Rubio in the Republican primary. However, before the general elections, she switched her position, saying she would vote for Trump.

Born Nimrata "Nikki" Randhawa, Haley is the first minority and female governor of South Carolina, a deeply conservative state with a long history of racial strife.

Tags: nikki haley, un ambassador, indian-american, donald trump

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Losers again? Pakistan cricketers want Virat Kohli fined for ball tampering!

Former Pakistani leg-spinner said that Virat Kohli should be fined after an English daily alleged that India’s Test skipper was involved in ball-tampering during the first India versus England Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Apple mirror — a giant iPhone cum mirror

Things that are useful are apps like Uber, Netflix, news, smart IoT controls, speakers and more.
 

Tamil actor Siddharth slams Ranveer Singh’s new ad for objectifying women

Siddharth expressed his disgust on the picture on Twitter.
 

Watch: VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev discuss Sonam Gupta’s unfaithfulness

Cricketing greats like VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev passed their verdict about the ficticious character. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Lilly 'Superwoman' Singh destroys troll who asked her to make a sandwich

She ended by asking him to get cold water for newly acquired burns (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly; I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Joe Biden 'not interested' in running for Democratic Party chair

US Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo; AFP)

US President-elect Trump keeping 'open mind' on pulling out of climate accord

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Barack Obama's not-so-secret admirer: Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump with outgoing President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP/File)

Donald Trump to zero in on abuse of work visa

Donald Trump

US school bus driver charged in deadly crash that killed 5 students

An arrest affidavit posted online by Chattanooga station WTVC says Walker was driving well above the posted 30 mph speed limit on a narrow, winding road when he lost control of the bus. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham